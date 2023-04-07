STLPR nominated for the 27th Annual Webby Awards

St. Louis Public Radio has been selected as a nominee for the 2023 Webby Awards in the Limited Series/Special Diversity Equity & Inclusion category for the “ Doin’ It Our Way ” podcast.

The podcast series, narrated and produced by STLPR’s afternoon newscaster Marissanne Lewis-Thompson , explores why Black families in the St. Louis region are choosing to home-school and how they are managing.

“I am honored to have this body of work recognized,” Lewis-Thompson said. “To the families that shared their stories with me and the community, I am grateful. If it weren’t for them this acknowledgement would not be possible. Seeing Black kids fall in love with learning again was a privilege to watch and report on. I hope their stories and experiences will inspire more conversations about how to support Black students in learning spaces.”

The Webby Awards was established in the early days of the web (1986) and is now the leading international award honoring excellence on the internet. The awards are presented each year by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences ( IADAS ), with a judging body of more than 2,000 executive members.

The Academy is composed of both executive members who are leading internet experts, business figures and creative celebrities; and associate members who are former Webby winners, nominees and other internet professionals.

STLPR fans, cast your votes!

Academy judges will name the Webby winner, but voters will have a chance to select the People’s Voice Award winner in each category.