STLPR wins AACR June L. Biedler Prize for Cancer Journalism for ‘Where It Hurts’

The American Association for Cancer Research recently awarded STLPR Mid-day Host Greg Munteanu the 2023 June L. Biedler Prize for Cancer Journalism in the auditory journalism category for his work on episode five of the Where it Hurts podcast.

The episode, “No Mercy”: With Rural Hospital Gone, Cancer Care Means a Daylong Trek , documents the distress and frustration experienced by rural cancer patients who must travel to receive cancer treatment far from home.

Yvonne Roffel / Greg Munteanu and Sarah Jane Tribble

The Where It Hurts podcast series was a seven-episode collaboration between STLPR and KFF Health News (formerly Kaiser Health News) on the state of healthcare in the US and the small, overlooked parts of the country left to fill in the gaps in healthcare services.

“The whole process of producing Where it Hurts was one of the highlights of my career in radio,” Munteanu said. “Working closely with the very talented people at KFF News was just such a pleasure at every turn. I must say, sharing the stage with Sarah Jane Tribble and the other recipients was an absolute honor and to be able to represent STLPR at the event filled me with so much joy.”

The June L. Biedler Prize was established to raise awareness of the media’s role in educating the public about cancer, and to recognize outstanding journalistic coverage. The prize is named in honor of cancer research pioneer June L. Biedler, PhD.

Other media institutions sharing the stage included Nature, USA Today and Wired magazine.

