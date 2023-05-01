At least 6 deaths, dozens hurt in dust storm pile-up on I-55 south of Springfield

Illinois State Police say at least six people died in a series of crashes south of Springfield on Interstate 55 today. The accidents happened around 10:55 a.m.

More than 30 people, ranging in age from 2 to 80, were taken to hospitals. Injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening, according to the Illinois State Police.

As many as 40 to 60 passenger vehicles and about 20 commercial vehicles were involved near milepost 76, north of Farmersville. Accidents occurred in both directions. Two commercial trucks caught fire.

State Police Major Ryan Starrick says gusty winds, blowing dust from recently plowed fields, resulted in zero visibility. A blowing dust warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

The highway remains closed in both directions and will likely be shut down until some time Tuesday, according to State Police. Traffic is being re-routed. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the detours are via Illinois 104 and Illinois 48 through Taylorville.