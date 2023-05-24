St. Louis Public Radio debuts new program schedule with three new shows, June 5

St. Louis Public Radio will begin airing a new program lineup on Monday, June 5. Three new programs will be added to the schedule, including Here & Now, Code Switch, and Life Kit. A second hour of Science Friday will replace the Friday broadcast of The World at 2 p.m. The Takeaway , produced by WNYC Studios and distributed by PRX, is ending production. The final show will air on Friday, June 2, at 11 a.m.

Here & Now is a live production of NPR and WBUR Boston, in collaboration with public radio stations across the country. The show reflects the fluid world of news as it’s happening in the middle of the day, with timely, smart, and in-depth news, interviews, and conversation. Here & Now will air for one hour on St. Louis Public Radio each weekday at 11 a.m. From June 5 through June 9, St. Louis on the Air will take a production break. A second hour of Here & Now will air that week at noon. The program Think will air that week at 7 p.m., typically St. Louis on the Air’s rebroadcast slot.

Science Friday has long been a listener favorite at St. Louis Public Radio. In response to listener requests, we will begin airing the second hour of Science Friday from NPR at 2 p.m., replacing the Friday broadcast of The World. Science Friday will air each Friday from 1-3. The World airs Monday through Thursday from 2-3.

Code Switch tackles the subject of race with empathy and humor. Named the Podcast of the Year in 2020 by Apple Podcasts, Code Switch explores how race affects every part of society — including politics, pop culture, history, food and more. The show makes all of us part of the conversation because we're all part of the story.

Life Kit is here to help you get it together. Find the tools to help you sleep, save money, parent, and more. Life Kit hosts talk to the experts to get the best advice out there. Code Switch will air on STLPR at 5 p.m. every Saturday, followed by Life Kit. Because these shows began as podcasts, they will not run exactly a half-hour each. Together, the shows will share the 5 p.m. hour.

Weekday schedule changes:

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. - Here & Now - NEW

Friday: 1-3 p.m. - Science Friday - EXTENDED TIME

The full Saturday and Sunday schedule:

Saturday

12:00 Midnight - BBC World Service

6:00 a.m. - The New Yorker Radio Hour

7:00 a.m. - Weekend Edition Saturday

10:00 a.m. - Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me

11:00 a.m. - It's Been a Minute - NEW TIME

12:00 p.m. - Snap Judgment

1:00 p.m. - The Moth Radio Hour

2:00 p.m. - The New Yorker Radio Hour

3:00 p.m. - Radiolab

4:00 p.m. - All Things Considered

5:00 p.m. - Code Switch and Life Kit - NEW

6:00 p.m. - On The Media

7:00 p.m. - From the Top

8:00 p.m. - SymphonyCast

10:00 p.m. - BBC World Service

Sunday

12:00 Midnight - BBC World Service

6:00 a.m. - On The Media

7:00 a.m. - Weekend Edition Sunday

10:00 a.m. - Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me

11:00 a.m. - Radiolab

12:00 p.m. - This American Life

1:00 p.m. - Planet Money and How I Built This

2:00 p.m. - To The Best of Our Knowledge

4:00 p.m. - All Things Considered

5:00 p.m. - The Splendid Table - NEW TIME

6:00 p.m. - The TED Radio Hour

7:00 p.m. - Reveal - NEW TIME

8:00 p.m. - The Next Set: From Jazz St. Louis

9:00 p.m. - JazzWorks

View the full STLPR broadcast schedule .

The adjustments to the schedule were made after careful deliberation by the St. Louis Public Radio programming committee — taking into consideration listener and member feedback, audience size, overall time spent listening, potential for radio listening in our region, program quality, and St. Louis Public Radio's mission .

Questions or comments about these program changes can be directed to our comment line at 314-516-6735 or by emailing hello@stlpr.org.

