Chronic absenteeism and student achievement
It's a problem that's both obvious and invisible. You can have all the school improvement plans you want, but students can't learn if they're not in class.
Accounted For: Chronic Absenteeism And Classroom Success
A little more than three out of 10 Riverview Gardens students missed 10 percent, or three and a half weeks, of school last year. That’s enough to make them considered chronically absent. Research shows that missing that much time in class can set students up for challenges down the road — and place a massive hurdle in the district’s effort to earn back its state accreditation.
While the length of school years varies by district, Missouri law requires a minimum of 174 days. That means a chronically absent student is missing at least three and a half weeks of class time.Losing that much learning time can derail a student’s academic life. But until recently, the scope of the problem was hidden in plain sight.For years, districts in Missouri and across the nation used a formula that figured the average daily attendance for an entire building and school district. But the equation had a key flaw: Students with stellar attendance could mask the students missing a lot of school.