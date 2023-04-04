Accounted For

While the length of school years varies by district, Missouri law requires a minimum of 174 days. That means a chronically absent student is missing at least three and a half weeks of class time.Losing that much learning time can derail a student’s academic life. But until recently, the scope of the problem was hidden in plain sight.For years, districts in Missouri and across the nation used a formula that figured the average daily attendance for an entire building and school district. But the equation had a key flaw: Students with stellar attendance could mask the students missing a lot of school.

