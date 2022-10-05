St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis vocalist Laka stars in a show about the history of groundbreaking female artists who emerged from St. Louis, including Willie Mae Ford Smith, Josephine Baker and Tina Turner.
Two Lindbergh students started the science project when they were in middle school. After years of delays, the project finally returned from its trip to space.
Planned Parenthood says it will provide abortions out of an RV-based clinic in southern Illinois by the end of the year. It will reduce travel time for some patients coming from surrounding states.
Health officials are encouraging people in St. Louis to get their annual flu shot ahead of what could be a severe season. Several hospitals and health departments are offering flu shot clinics through October, many with shots for free.
Jefferson County officials have voted not to designate Missouri Route 21 as part of the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. The County Council voted 5-2 last week not to allow signs that would mark the highway as part of a route from St. Louis to Branson.
The Supplemental Nutrition Education Program (SNAP-Ed) is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and helps SNAP recipients learn how to eat healthy food on a budget. Its employees complain of wages so low that they themselves qualify for SNAP.
Some flu experts are urging many people to get their shots earlier than usual this year because of the potential for an early, possibly severe flu season. But what's the best timing for you?
Artist Tom Corbin was chosen for the job by a committee that included members of the Truman family. His statue of the 33rd president, who was from Independence, Missouri, was dedicated this week.
Lawyers are aggressively advertising potential windfalls for people exposed to contaminated water at the base. But it's too soon to know how the claim process will play out.
“Cautionary Tales” author Ridley Pearson has his name stamped in St. Louis’ Walk of Fame, but his imagination soars when it comes to Disney villains.
Stéphane Denève, artistic director of St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, will take on an additional role next year when he leads the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, home to early-career musicians.
STLPR En Español
The contest received 202 student entries from 48 schools across the St. Louis and Rolla regions.