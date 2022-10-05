© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Todd Davis
Midnight Theatre Company
Arts
Singer Laka brings more than one ‘St. Louis Woman’ to life in new show
Jeremy D. Goodwin
St. Louis vocalist Laka stars in a show about the history of groundbreaking female artists who emerged from St. Louis, including Willie Mae Ford Smith, Josephine Baker and Tina Turner.
This Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Government, Politics & Issues
Missouri Senate ends special session with passage of agricultural tax credits
Jason Rosenbaum
1004_COMP_UIUC.jpeg
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the National Center for Supercomputing Applications
Health, Science, Environment
Missouri, Illinois geospatial researchers to work together on supercomputer
Sarah Fentem
DSC04372.JPG
Jonathan Ahl
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Government, Politics & Issues
Republican running in new Phelps County legislative district wants to improve education
Jonathan Ahl
A mature marijuana plant begins to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif., May 20, 2019. A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana gathered enough signatures to make it on Missouri's November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Richard Vogel
/
Associated Press
Government, Politics & Issues
Does Missouri want legal marijuana? Polls show voters are closely split on ballot issue
Jason Hancock
STLPR En Español
Rousselyn Cruz, 8, goes through the Spanish phonetic alphabet with hand gestures
  1. 'Adiós español. Hola inglés.' Distrito escolar lanza programa piloto de educación bilingüe
  2. Desde hace un siglo se sabe que el plomo es tóxico y sigue envenenando a miles de niños
  3. La pandemia lleva a escuelas en St. Louis a servir mejor a familias que hablan otros idiomas
  4. La promesa de ser propietario de una vivienda que a menudo deja fuera a los compradores
  5. La región de St. Louis ya es casa para muchos latinos y más se están mudando aquí
Two girls embrace in a crowd.
Lainey Hogg
/
Kirkwood High School
Arts
Here are the winners of the 2022 St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize
Brian Munoz
The contest received 202 student entries from 48 schools across the St. Louis and Rolla regions.