LouFest producers agree to pay vendor $95,000 to settle unpaid bills

The producers of LouFest have agreed to pay nearly $95,000 to Logic Systems Sound and Lighting, a local company that supplied production support for the now-defunct concert event.

The agreement settles a lawsuit the Valley Park-based company filed against LouFest, claiming breach of contract. But another lawsuit between the parties is still pending.

“Justice is sometimes slow, but it comes around eventually,” Logic Systems founder Howard “Chip” Self said.

An attorney for Listen Live Entertainment, formerly the producer of LouFest, declined to comment.

LouFest canceled its 2018 concerts after some vendors pulled out of the event , complaining about years of late or incomplete payments. Logic Systems was among them.

LouFest dropped a lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Self had exaggerated the festival’s financial troubles to the media in order to sabotage the event and launch his own festival. In response to the suit, Logic Systems sued LouFest for malicious prosecution.

Listen Live’s “purpose in filing the lawsuit was to provide a cover for them in explaining why LouFest 2018 was canceled rather than accepting the blame for their own financial ineptitude,” Self’s lawyers said in that lawsuit.

The case is due for trial in May in the Circuit Court of St. Louis.