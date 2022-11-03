New mid-size concert hall fills gap among St. Louis entertainment venues

The newest concert and event space in St. Louis is a mid-sized space called The Hawthorn in the Downtown West neighborhood. The latest addition to the music and event scene in the city held a free grand opening party Thursday night with well-known St. Louis hip-hop artist Mvstermind and DJ Mahf.

Able to accommodate 1,300 standing room guests, what makes the space different from its neighbors is its size. According to Marathon Live, the Nashville based owners of the venue, The Hawthorn is meant to give artists and the public a spacious but intimate space for concerts, weddings and other events.

“There's kind of a gap in the market in St. Louis. There's not really any event spaces that fill the gap in between the size of a venue that can hold 500, all the way up to the much larger spaces that can hold 2,000 plus people, especially in that part of the city,” Marathon Live Communications Director Jeremy Hicks said.

The history of the building is somewhat of a mystery for Marathon Live. The Hawthorn is in a renovated 1950s Ford or Chevy dealership and auto body shop with a dark, moody, and vintage atmosphere, according to Hicks.

“We want The Hawthorn to serve as a blank canvas for our clients,” he said. Despite its built in character, the space is big and open enough for event clients to create whatever environment they would like.

Phot courtesy of Marathon Live / The Hawthorn at 2231 Washington Ave in Downtown West is the newest St. Louis music and events venue.

Future events at The Hawthorn include hosting the country music duo Muscadine Bloodline, a donut and Santa event, a wedding vendors show and a fashion show.

“I'm excited to see that one, just because they're going to have a stage in the middle of the floor. And it's going to have runways and things like that. It's going to be amazing,” Hicks said.

