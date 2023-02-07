Calling all St. Louis-area musicians: Now's the time to enter the 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

Are you an unsigned artist in Missouri or Illinois looking for some national exposure?

NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is now accepting submissions for 2023. The annual event offers undiscovered musicians and bands the chance to play at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. — the very spot where Usher, Lizzo and even St. Louis-based band Foxing performed.

The rules are simple: Perform an original song at a desk.



Other entry rules

You must be 18 years of age or older and live in the U.S.



You cannot have a current record deal.



You must film a video of yourself performing one original song — no covers, no sampling.



Upload your video to YouTube and then submit your entry to the Tiny Desk website.



The contest is open now, and it runs until 11:59 p.m. on March 13, 2023.

Check to see if you are eligible here.

One winner will be chosen by NPR's panel of judges in May, and will get interviewed on All Things Considered and perform their own Tiny Desk concert.

In June and July, the winner will headline our multi-stop national Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour. Tour stops will include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago and Houston.

From everyone at St. Louis Public Radio, we wish you the best of luck!

We can't wait to see your submissions: Enter the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest here.