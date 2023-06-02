Lizzie Weber’s ‘Fidalgo’ traces her music’s ‘full-circle moment’ back to St. Louis

Indie singer and songwriter Lizzie Weber was living on an island off the coast of Washington state when she was inspired to write her forthcoming album, “Fidalgo.” The pandemic brought her home to St. Louis, and, seven years after starting work on the album, she is now set to release it.

It feels like “a full-circle moment,” Weber told St. Louis on the Air.

“I'm never in a rush when it comes to putting out art,” she said. “I like to take my time and so it feels like the perfect time to be putting it out into the world.”

The album’s eight tracks are a reflection of Weber’s feelings of isolation when she first moved to Fidalgo Island. She made the journey to be closer to her now-husband who was stationed there.

The lyrics of songs like “Fidalgo” follow her journey of resilience in the face of the unknown, a message Weber said she hopes will resonate with many listeners.

“But you know, leading up to the pandemic, when the pandemic happened, I felt as though I was no stranger to isolation,” she said. “I had already known that through deployments, through being removed from friends and family and being in a very small town. And so what I had was my art, and what I had was my voice and my pen and melody. And what I was able to discover through that time was a lot of myself and who I was.”

Lizzie Weber’s new album “Fidalgo” will be available to stream and purchase June 9 . She will perform June 8 at the Dark Room to celebrate the album’s release and perform.

Related Event

What: Lizzie Weber album release celebration with Joanna Serenko

When: June 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Dark Room at the Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, Mo 63103

For more about Lizzie Weber about her journey from the Midwest to the West Coast and back and her forthcoming album, “Fidalgo,” listen to the full St. Louis on the Air conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, or by clicking the play button below.

