Kranzberg Arts Foundation is on the hunt for a new round of resident artists in St. Louis

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation is seeking participants for its fourth round of individual artist residencies. Artists interested in the 18-month program have until July 10 to apply .

The program offers artists dedicated workspace, access to professional development programs, marketing support for artists’ projects and a small stipend.

“Residencies allow artists the chance to grow and ruminate and be creative, without having to worry about so much overhead stuff,” said Director of Residencies Larry Morris, the vocalist for long-running St. Louis group iLLPHONICS.

“We give you the space to come into our organization and create your work without having to worry about things like, ‘Where am I going to rehearse? I have this wonderful visual idea, but where can I find someplace to show it?’ The artists get the chance to focus more holistically on their creativity,” Morris said.

There are spots for four visual artists, two musicians and two writers.

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation began its 18-month individual residency cycle in 2018, originally opening it only to musicians. The organization expanded it in 2021 to accept visual artists and writers. It also provides office space and support to resident organizations.

Visual artists participating in the residency will collaborate on a group show and have the opportunity to present a final project or exhibition at a Kranzberg Arts Foundation gallery. Musicians will have regular paid performances at Kranzberg venues — most commonly the Dark Room — and perform during the Music at the Intersection festival in 2025. Writers do not have to commit to finishing a project during the residency.

The foundation’s galleries include the High Low Gallery and the Gallery at the Kranzberg, plus display space at Sophie’s Artist Lounge and the Dark Room.

Though the number of residency participants fluctuates from cycle to cycle, the next cohort of eight artists will be substantially slimmed down. The 2021-23 group included 15 people, two of them filmmakers.

With more gallery space now occupied by existing exhibitions, and the addition of a path for musical residents to play at Music at the Intersection, a smaller group was more feasible this round, Kranzberg Arts Foundation Executive Director Chris Hansen said.

“We found that right now, around 10 participants is our sweet spot as far as being able to really meet the expectations of the individual artists,” Hansen said.

Participating artists must live in the St. Louis region.

Kranzberg Arts Foundation also is seeking local musicians who’d like to be considered for the lineup of the Music at the Intersection festival in September and artists who would like to show their work at Kranzberg venues.

