A St. Louis balloon artist is part of a worldwide mega-build that will help charity

Jules Perkovic is making the largest balloon art installation in her roughly 15 year career this week.

Perkovic, who is the owner of Party Perks in St. Louis, was chosen as one of 75 balloon artists from St. Louis and across the globe to lend their talents to a one of a kind event— the Big Balloon Build . Artists are creating a larger than life world out of biodegradable balloons to bring awareness to a local charity’s cause.

“Not only is it really fun to be a part of the install, because none of us are going to be selling a build this big on our own,” Perkovic said. “We get to make a big difference by handing it off to a local charity that gets to use it to raise awareness and raise funds for their cause.”

The Big Balloon Build got its start in the United Kingdom, and later expanded its reach to the United States in 2022. There have been builds in Kansas City, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The latest build is in Greeley, Colorado. Perkovic said she was eager to volunteer her time.

“I was just enamored with all of the builds done over in Wales and in England,” she said.

The balloon artists will transform a 50,000 square foot ballroom of a local community college into an immersive space themed exhibit in less than 4 days. This world will have fire and ice dragons, giants, cowboy dinosaurs, and countless extraterrestrial life forms – all made from balloons.

The artists will use more than 125,000 biodegradable balloons and roughly 20 different techniques to get the job done.

“We ended up with the idea of stranger worlds,” said Stuart Davies, the managing director of the Big Balloon Build. “[It’s] about a group of explorers looking to support these lost children. And they come across different types of people and aliens in each world, who are there helping them to find the stars in the area of the lost children.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Green and teal balloons are stored in jars on July 10 at Balloon Theory’s studio in the Brentwood neighborhood of St. Louis. RIGHT: Jules Perkovic’s green and teal hair, tied into twin buns, as she blows up balloons on July 10 at Balloon Theory’s studio.

A GOOD CAUSE

The nonprofit is working with Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy in Greeley to bring attention to child abuse.

"It is a really dark subject, but if we can't shine a light on that with the power and positivity of balloons then I don't think anybody can," Davies said.

Just Balloons owner Ebony Chambers agrees. The Bridgeton business owner will be joining Perkovic on the build this week.

“I look at it, especially this theme, as being able to create a world for these kids who are suffering from abuse,” Chambers said. “And then being able to tell their story from the fire side and then from the ice side, there can be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Ebony Chambers puts the finishing touches on a balloon wreath on July 10 at Balloon Theory’s studio in the Brentwood neighborhood of St. Louis. RIGHT: Small, clear balloons form the base around which a balloon wreath is constructed on July 10 at Balloon Theory’s studio in the Brentwood neighborhood of St. Louis.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 4 million children were assessed for child abuse nationwide in 2021. Gwen Schooley, the executive director at Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy in Greeley, said the data is not surprising. However, she’s hopeful the build will shine a light on a growing issue in her community.

“It's more than just the balloons, and the fun, and the fanciful characters,” Schooley said. “It's also helping us and helping our community members make a difference. So for us that means raising funds to help us to continue to offer our services free of charge.”

The balloon exhibit will incorporate 4,000 star balloons that represent the 4,000 children in Weld County assessed for child abuse each year. This issue in particular is personal for Perkovic. She’s had people in her own life who’ve been affected, and that’s why she’s using her art to bring attention to it.

“They did not have programs to help,” Perkovic said. “They had no way to talk about it. There just wasn’t the awareness. There wasn’t the bravery to speak up that there is now. We want people to pay attention. If kids are acting a little different around somebody, there is a reason why.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jules Perkovic, left, and Ebony Chambers demonstrate how to tie smaller balloons into a larger balloon wreath on July 10 at Balloon Theory’s studio in the Brentwood neighborhood of St. Louis.

The installation will wrap Thursday afternoon. People in the area will be able to purchase tickets to experience the inflatable world with the proceeds going towards Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy. Melissa Fox participated in the Big Balloon Build this past March in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. The Balloon Theory St. Louis owner said seeing the end result of countless hours of work was overwhelming.

“It would probably take 20 minutes to walk through this maze of all of these different outdoor scenes,” Fox said. “And it was overwhelming, you know, and I could have walked through it probably 20 times, because everytime you walk through the next time I’d be like, ‘oh my gosh, I didn’t see those birds up there.”

At the end of the festivities, attendees can participate in the ceremonial popping party—popping wand included. The Big Balloon Build has more builds in store. As for St. Louis, organizers hope to bring one of these massive installations to St. Louis in the near future.

