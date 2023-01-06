Brian MolineEditor
Brian Moline was named editor for the education and business/economic development beats in March, 2023. He came to St. Louis Public Radio after serving as the Morning Edition host and Managing Editor at Illinois Public Media in Urbana, Ill. His Missouri roots include graduating from Truman State University and marrying a native of Warrenton. He appreciates the passion of St. Louis baseball fans, despite being a lifelong backer of the Chicago Cubs.
St. Louis’ water has been tested for toxic chemicals by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources over the past decade and found to be safe. But the new EPA rules would set higher safety standards, and St. Louis will be retested.