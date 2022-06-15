Britny Cordera is a poet and journalist based in St. Louis. She teaches creative writing with the St. Louis Poetry Center and helps build capacity for storytelling nonprofits in the area. Her goal is to empower communities to act on climate solutions by reporting on environmental justice and culture. Her work can be found in Grist Fix, The New Territory, Atmos, and Next City. When she is not doing journalism, or writing poetry, Britny connects with her inner child by watching anime and roller skating.

