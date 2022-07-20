Demolition crews take down historic Culver House, making way for Powell Hall expansion

Demolition is almost finished on the building known as Culver House, making way for the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s expansion of Powell Hall.

Local historic preservationists fought to save the house for months. They wanted the symphony to move the historic home or incorporate it into the $100 million dollar expansion.

Symphony officials say they chose not to incorporate Culver House into the Powell Hall expansion because it would have been too expensive and because the house had safety issues like black mold, asbestos and uneven floors.

Symphony representative Eric Dundon said the renovations will expand Powell Hall’s rehearsal space and create more accessible entrances.

“The renovation was designed to improve all aspects of the audience experience,” Dundon said.

Construction on Powell Hall’s expansion is slated to begin next year, Dundon said.

Culver House, which dates back to the 19th century, is one of the last brick homes left in Grand Center, according to local historians. Because the house was not included in the historic district or listed in the National Register of Historic Places, preservationists couldn’t save it.

Many St. Louis residents were disappointed in the symphony’s decision to demolish the building. Money for the Powell Hall expansion could have been used to save and incorporate Culver House, local business owner Rebecca Bolte said.

“I cannot believe that in the $100 million budget that they had they couldn't figure out some way to work around the structure or incorporate the structure in some capacity,” Bolte said.

By demolishing the building, Bolte said, St. Louis is losing another piece of history.

“It's a slap in the face to the history and culture of St. Louis City to demolish that building,” she said.