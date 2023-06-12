St. Louis soap box car rookies harness gravity and guts in pursuit of glory

As Jamon Greenwood Jr., 10, struggled to wrench a bolt through the base of his soap box car, it never occurred to him that he might have a chance of winning a trophy at the St. Louis Jaycee's Soap Box Derby.

The race began its legacy as a beloved St. Louis tradition in the 1950s. And since 1999, racers have barreled down Macklind Avenue in the Hill neighborhood, letting gravity and guts decide the winner of the tournament. First-place winners in each division — stock cars and super stock cars — are eligible to compete at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships next month in Akron, Ohio.

Greenwood and his friend Tremell Kellys, 11, were both first-time racers Sunday. They'd never seen a soap box stock car until a few weeks earlier, let alone built one or steered it through the Hill. But on Friday night, they stayed up late, watching an instructional YouTube video and getting help from family to build, paint and decorate their cars at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation in East St. Louis.

"We didn't really know what to expect," said Amonyca Greenwood, Jamon's mother and program director at the foundation, which received soap car kits for the boys and two other racers through sponsor donations. "But the outcome was the kids ended up passionate about racing the cars."

At the end of the day, Kellys had placed fifth in the stock car division, and Greenwood had nabbed third, taking home a trophy as proof of his newfound passion. Both boys said they're excited for the chance to race again next year, hoping to turn the weekend experiment into a new tradition.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jamon Greenwood Jr., 10, and his uncle David Williams, at center, and Tremell Kellys, 11, and his dad, Travon Kellys, build a pair of soap box derby cars on Friday at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation. The cars were donated to the foundation, an organization dedicated to serving youth in East St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jamon Greenwood Jr., left, and Tremell Kellys take a break from working on Greenwood’s soap box car on Friday at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation. The cars took the group of first-time racers four hours to assemble. “It was kind of hard,” Kellys said on building the cars. “It was easy painting — until [the paint] started falling off.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Tremell Kellys, right, and his father, Travon Kellys, tighten wires that steer Tremell’s soap box car on Friday at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation. The wires connect the front axel to the car’s steering pivot, which drivers can use to narrowly turn the front wheels.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Javon Greenwood Jr. carries the cover of his soap box car to an art room on Friday at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation. Using classroom paint, he and Tremell Kellys planned to paint their cars and decorate them with stickers and decals.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio From left, Jamon Greenwood Jr., Travon Kellys and Tremell Kellys wheel the boys’ soap box cars out from where they were being stored in Shaw Visual and Performing Arts Elementary School on Sunday in the Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. The cars, having passed inspection and a weigh-in on Saturday, were stored in the school until Sunday morning’s race.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jamon Greenwood Jr., left, and Tremell Kellys prepare to race each other in the St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby on Sunday in the Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. Greenwood won the race, propelling him to the next round and placing Kellys in the consolation bracket.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Clockwise from left, Amonyca Greenwood, Ariah Smith, Jamon Greenwood Jr., Travon Kellys, Tremell Kellys and Ashtin Williams check with a racing official, far right, to learn the boys’ current standings in the bracket in the St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby on Sunday in the Hill neighborhood of St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio From right, Tremell Kellys, Jamon Greenwood Jr. and DeaNylah Enlow, 11, take shelter during a rain delay on Sunday at the St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby. Kellys would finish fifth overall in the stock car division. “I definitely want to do it next year,” Kellys said. “But I want to race in the super stock [division] also.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jamon Greenwood Jr. sits atop his soap box derby car on Sunday at the St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby. As the rain peppered the racers and cars, the paint on Greenwood’s car began to wash off, staining his clothes and hands every time he got in and out of the car to race.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio From left, Ariah Smith, Jamon Greenwood Sr., Jeri Enlow and Amonyca Greenwood cheer and record videos as Tremell Kellys, far left, races down the hill during on of his races in the St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby on Sunday in the Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. “We’re all cheerleading coaches,” Amonyca Greenwood said of the group that came out to support Kellys and the other racers supported by the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation. “And we all just try to support one another, no matter what it is.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jamon Greenwood Jr. walks back up the hill after one of his races on Sunday in the Hill neighborhood of St. Louis. Greenwood said that his favorite part of each race was the initial launch from the ramp. “When they pull the thing, you go down [the ramp] and you go fast,” he said.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jamon Greenwood Jr. wheels his car to the ramps on Sunday at the St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby. As the day went on and it became clear that Jamon had a shot to win first, he became more passionate and more serious about each race.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jamon Greenwood Jr., right, races Jace Mason, 8, on Sunday at the St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby. This race would determine who would have a chance to race for first place. Greenwood lost, giving him the third-place trophy. Mason would go on to win first in the stock car division.