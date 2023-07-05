Photos: Independence Day festivities dazzle thousands in the St. Louis region

Americana shone brightly Tuesday as residents across the St. Louis region flocked to Fourth of July parades, fairs and fireworks.

Families filled lawn chairs in Webster Groves that had been saving their spots along the Community Days Parade route for days. The St. Louis County suburb has been hosting the morning parade for more than 50 years, according to the Webster Groves Historical Society.

Roughly 60 miles southwest of St. Louis, in Steeleville, Illinois, thousands poured out to watch or walk in the rural town's annual parade. "This was one of the largest I've seen," said parade organizer Tanya Newby.

And come evening time, St. Louisans again gathered downtown near the brick-lined banks of the Mississippi River to view the Fair St. Louis fireworks show.

See photos from festivities from across the St. Louis-region by photojournalists Brian Munoz and Tristen Rouse.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Joanne Edwards reaches into a kiddie pool filled with ice and bottles of water on Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill. Edwards was on the Rotary Club’s parade float, where she and others threw water to spectators sitting in the hot sun.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jim Appelbaum, 78, of St. Louis, salutes during the playing of the National Anthem on Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Members of Boy Scout Troop 348 lounge in a trailer before the start of the Steeleville American Summer Celebration on Tuesday in Steeleville, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Webster Groves Recreation Center Lifeguards Alissa Crespi, 17, and Kenzie Christopher, 16, put finishing touches on 15-year-old Allyson Christopher's face paint Tuesday before the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Neala Tanurchis, 4, of Creve Coeur, watches as the last tweaks are made to the Webster Gardens float on Tuesday before the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Chester High School junior Emma Murphy awaits the start of the parade on Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill. Murphy is a first-year member of the school’s dance team.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Summer Brouk, 22, of Maplewood, waits for her shark costume to inflate on Tuesday before the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Summer Brouk, 22, of Maplewood, sticks her nose up to a clear opening as she waits for her shark costume to inflate on Tuesday before the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Vans, trucks and cars make their way down Broadway Street on Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill. Several thousands attended the parade, held in the Randolph County town of less that 2,000 residents.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Parade spectators stand beneath an American flag on Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill. RIGHT: Ariannah Bradshaw, 7, watches the parade. Bradshaw came from her home in Tennessee to see her grandparents — who live in nearby Sparta, Ill. — and the renowned Steeleville parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ronan Ferrell, 4, of New York City, blows an American-flag themed pinwheel on Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves. Ferrell and his family were in the St. Louis area for the holiday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Arlo Jones, 6, of Webster Groves, wavs an American flag on Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Brayden Juenger, 15, marches alongside other members of the Chester High School band on Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Meadow Specogni, 4, watches as members of the Chester High School marching band pass by on Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill. Specogni and her family live in nearby Coulterville, and came in to watch the Steeleville parade.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Hayden Frei, 6, August Oppy, 7, and Jax Schmerber, 7, react as the Webster Grove Marching Statesmen perform on Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Goober the Clown slaps hands with a child Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill. Goober was one of several clowns donning red, white and blue, walking in the parade and passing out candy.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Children wait to collect candy Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio LaTonya R., of St. Louis County, waves as floats go by on Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Fourth of July decorations are displayed on the outside of a shed on Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Williamson County Motor Patrol, part of the Ainad Shriners, spin their cars in circles on Tuesday at the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jarhead, mascot of the Marine Corps 138th League, basks in the sun on Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jada Swearengen, a 17-year-old member of the Webster Groves High School dance team, waves to the crowd while leading the team Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Emy Caruthers, 16, of Webster Groves, performs with the Helfenstein Avenue dance group on Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves. The group draws inspiration in their routine from the droves of lawn chairs that are set out each year in anticipation of the Independence Day parade.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Members of the Banana Bike Brigade, a group of St. Louis artists “dedicated to the art of the parade,” ride in a parade on Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill. RIGHT: Landon Corcega-Farmer, left, and Angela Corcega attempt to catch a toy ball that had been tossed their direction from a parade float.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Anna Kinney, 10, eyes a nearby box of DOTS as she and her sister Campbell Kinney, 8, pick up candy on Tuesday during the Steeleville American Summer Celebration in Steeleville, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Charlie Casey, 16, of Concord, waves while riding her “unicorn” as part of the Holistic Horsemanship Institute of America on Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Members of anti-abortion rights group Defenders of the Unborn march on Tuesday during the annual Community Days Parade in Webster Groves.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Jerry Ohlau sits in a band of diminishing shade on Tuesday after the Steeleville American Summer Celebration parade in Steeleville, Ill. “My family just left — they all went home,” Ohlau said. “My great-niece’s boyfriend is playing on the legion baseball team. "So at 1:00 I’m heading over there.”



Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Visitors picnic on Tuesday in the shadow of the Old Courthouse before the Fair St. Louis fireworks show along the riverfront in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Collin Meyer, 12, of Ballwin, launches a football while playing with other children in Gateway Arch National Park before the Fair St. Louis fireworks show on Tuesday.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio People gather at the top of the Gateway Arch steps in preparation to watch the annual fireworks show on Tuesday during Fair St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fireworks silhouette the Gateway Arch on Tuesday during the Fair St. Louis fireworks show along the riverfront in St. Louis. This year marks the United States' 247th Independence Day.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Spectators watch the Fair St. Louis fireworks show Tuesday night in Gateway Arch National Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fireworks blast over the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse on Tuesday during the annual Fair St. Louis fireworks show on the Mississippi River.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio McKinley Avant and his daughter Blessing Hollins, 2, watch the fireworks show on Tuesday during Fair St. Louis at the Gateway Arch.