No longer flyover country, St. Louis kicks off first direct flights to Europe in 20 years

St. Louisans can now get to Europe on a nonstop flight, an option that hasn’t existed for more than two decades.

Wednesday marked the beginning of Lufthansa’s service between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Frankfurt, Germany, which will operate three times a week.

“Something like this has the ability to change the perception of St. Louis,” said Kitty Ratcliffe, president of Explore St. Louis. “We’re not ‘flyover country’ if people are flying here.”

The new flight is a major achievement for the airport, regional business and government leaders, who’ve long sought a direct flight across the Atlantic, said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Lambert’s director. The lack of direct flights to Europe has been a sore point for many in the region, especially since airports in smaller markets have been able to secure nonstop flights, she said.

When TWA operated a hub in St. Louis, there were regular nonstop flights to Europe.

“It’s probably been the No. 1 ask of things that people call and said, ‘Why can’t you get this done?’” she said.

One of the major challenges in Hamm-Niebruegge’s eyes was a lack of regional cohesion in presenting a strong pitch to airlines.

“It’s a lot for an airline to come into a market this size on international service and not know whether or not it’s going to be supported and whether it’s going to be successful,” she said. “They’re looking for those first two years to test the market and see.”

But business leaders don’t expect many problems with the route’s success. It was a main desire of many foreign-owned businesses, said Tim Nowak, executive director of World Trade Center St. Louis.

“Time and again, the No. 1 barrier to increased investment in this community was lack of connectivity,” he said. “We made it a priority for our organization and many others to relaunch direct international flights to continental Europe.”

1 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-19.jpg Travelers check into the Lufthansa ticket booth on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Today marks the first day Lufthansa, a German airline, will begin direct service to St. Louis. Brian Munoz 2 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-10.JPG A replica Gateway Arch sits in front of a backdrop commemorating the kickoff of direct flights between St. Louis and Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Brian Munoz 3 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-06.JPG Jason Hall, chief executive officer of Greater St. Louis, speaks to a crowd of media and business officials, on Wednesday during a press conference celebrating Lufthansa, a German airline who began services directly between Frankfurt and St. Louis. Brian Munoz 4 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-21.JPG From left: Airport employees Barbara Thomas, of Florissant, Rob Gatz, of Lindenwood Park, Barbara Walls, of Florissant and Jerry Gershman, of S. Louis, have their photograph taken in front of a commemorative backdrop on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Today marks the first day Lufthansa, a German airline, will begin direct service to and from Frankfurt, Germany. Brian Munoz 5 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-11.JPG Mayor Tishaura Jones gives remarks regarding international airline expansion on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Today marks the first day Lufthansa, a German airline, will begin direct service to St. Louis from Frankfurt. Brian Munoz 6 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-18.JPG From left: Rodney Crim of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, County Executive Sam Page, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, St. Louis Airport Commission chairwoman Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Donald Bunkenburg of Lufthansa, Andrew Taylor of Enterprise Holdings, Jason Hall of Greater St. Louis and Kitty Ratcliffe of Explore St. Louis, after giving remarks regarding the German airline's expansion into St. Louis on Wednesday at Lambert International Airport. Brian Munoz 7 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-03.JPG County Executive Sam Page sports a Germany-U.S. pin while celebrating the kickoff of non-stop service between Frankfurt, Germany and St. Louis on Wednesday at Lambert International Airport. Brian Munoz 8 of 16 — First Lufthansa flight direct from Frankfurt lands at Lambert Lufthansa flight 448, direct from Frankfurt, Germany, taxis through streams of water sprayed by fire trucks at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday. The plane was the first to fly the new direct flight between Frankfurt and St. Louis. Pool - David Carson 9 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-28.JPG Hennes Hurge, a purser for Lufthansa Airlines, gestures to his coworkers while dancing with Jacinta Branch-Griffin, known as “Hy-C” as she sings with her band “Fresh Start” on Wednesdayat St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Today marks the first day Lufthansa, the German airline, will begin direct service from St. Louis to Frankfurt, Germany. Brian Munoz 10 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-24.JPG Harun Ramic, 5, center, and Esma Fejzic, 6, left, run to their grandmother Sabra Fejzic on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Fejzic was part of the inaugural Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, Germany to St. Louis. Brian Munoz 11 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-22.JPG Suada McDonald, of St. Charles, right, runs towards her niece Senada Perkovic, of Croatia, on Wednesday after arriving from Frankfurt, Germany at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Brian Munoz 12 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-23.JPG Leeza Kabbendjian, 22, of Chesterfield, right, hugs her aunt Anush Danielyan, 59, of Armenia, on Wednesday after arriving at St. Louis Lambert International Airport from Frankfurt, Germany. Brian Munoz 13 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-01.JPG Presents for international passengers on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Today marks the first day Lufthansa, a German airline, will begin direct service to St. Louis. Brian Munoz 14 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-29.JPG Iva Pecholdova, of Liberec, Czech Republic, is handed a rose by her grandson Joseph Mercurio, 7, on Wednesday after deplaning a Lufthansa flight from Germany at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Today marks the first day the airline will begin direct service to and from Frankfurt, Germany. Brian Munoz 15 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-14.JPG Officials celebrate the inaugural flight for Lufthansa, a German airline, on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The airline will provide non-stop flights between St. Louis and Frankfurt, Germany, connecting St. Louis to mainland Europe for the first time in decades. Brian Munoz 16 of 16 — 06012022_BM_FLIGHTS-26.JPG The crew for the inaugural Lufthansa Airlines flight to St. Louis on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Brian Munoz

The new route also has interest from outside the business community in St. Louis. Behija Fejzic was at the airport to pick up her mother, who was traveling back from Bosnia.

“I’m just excited to see her, and it’s really awesome that she doesn’t have to struggle with the language barriers having to connect through different cities,” she said. “One connection makes it a lot easier.”

Fejzic, a travel agent who lives in St. Louis, said the nonstop flight from St. Louis to Frankfurt significantly cuts down on how long it takes to travel there. Before this option, a trip to Sarajevo would mean multiple connecting flights, she said.

“You’re basically traveling for a whole entire day,” Fejzic said. “This is just going to be so much easier.”

Many of the upcoming flights are already essentially full, she said. At A.M.E. Travel Services, Fejzic said many of her clients want to take this flight, but it’s only offered on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“It’s pretty much sold out, especially departing from St. Louis,” she said. “We’re at the point where we’re doing premium economy because the economy seats are being booked very quickly.”

Eric Schmid covers economic development for St. Louis Public Radio. He previously covered the Metro East.

