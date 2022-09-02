St. Louis region lands $25 million federal grant to bolster advanced manufacturing

One of the next major industries in St. Louis could be advanced manufacturing.

The region won a $25 million federal Build Back Better Challenge Grant on Friday to develop that sector. It comes with about $16 million in local matching funds.

This includes $7 million to the new Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in north St. Louis, which also landed a $5 million grant and partnership with Boeing last week.

Leaders expect the center will serve as a hub for the region’s efforts while other funding will go to organizations working to build a diverse workforce and foster innovation and entrepreneurship by people of color and women.

This includes community colleges across the bi-state area with advanced manufacturing training programs and to organizations like WEPOWER and Rung for Women.

“We’re excited about what this opportunity will do for women, especially women of color, who are interested in moving up the rungs of the economic opportunity ladder,” said Leslie Gill, president of Rung for Women, which will get $1 million from this grant.

Gill explained her organization, which helps women make more money and get stable careers, is already involved with the advanced manufacturing center and sees the industry growing rapidly.

“Advanced manufacturing careers are pretty much everywhere,” she said. “You see them at companies like MYTECH, who are making small items for all sorts of industries.”

This sector has become a third pillar of the business opportunity that leaders want to develop in the region . Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall emphasized the point at the Boeing announcement last week.

“Just as we’ve done in geospatial, as we’ve done in agtech, we are doing in manufacturing,” he said. “We are doubling down to be the place where the future of manufacturing is created. If you want to be a part of it, you better come and invest in St. Louis.”

Hall’s organization wrote the main Build Back Better proposal, which was one of 21 that received funding nationally. He said it reflected the power of the St. Louis region coalescing around a clear vision.

“One voice with one plan led to a big win for St. Louis,” he said.

Eric Schmid covers economic development for St. Louis Public Radio.