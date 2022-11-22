St. Louis, county and Dome board reach agreement to split $519 million Rams settlement

After months of haggling, St. Louis, St. Louis County and the board that oversees the Dome announced an agreement Tuesday night on how to divide the $519 million settlement over the Rams leaving.

The tentative agreement calls for the money to be divided as follows:

St. Louis will get $280 million, with $30 million dedicated to the Convention and Visitors Commission. If the Board of Aldermen doesn’t allocate the $30 million by June of next year, those funds will go to the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA) — the board that oversees the Dome at America’s Center where the Rams played.

St. Louis County will get $169 million.

The RSA will get $70 million.

Roughly a year ago, the city, county and the RSA announced a $790 million settlement over the Rams’ exit from St. Louis. After deducting attorneys’ fees, there was a little over $500 million left for the three parties. There should be around $519 million by January thanks to a decision to place the funds into an account that garners interest.

The agreement is contingent on the RSA approving the terms of the deal. Some members of that board have embraced placing the money in a fund — and then, as one of the options, using the interest to pay for regional projects. But that idea also has detractors, particularly local elected officials who want a say over where the funds go.

In any case, the agreement will likely satisfy St. Louis officials who had been pushing to get a larger share of the settlement funds. Besides the fact that the Rams played in the city, St. Louis County refused to contribute financially to a 2015 stadium proposal aimed at keeping the NFL team in the city.

RSA officials also wanted a share of the money to maintain the Dome at America’s Center. While it’s no longer home to a NFL team, it’s been used since the Rams’ departure for conventions, concerts and events such as the WWE’s Royal Rumble.

As negotiations dragged on, policymakers came up with various ideas on where the money should go. For instance, recently-elected St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Megan Green has suggested the money should go toward city maintenance projects and to bolster early childhood education.

St. Louis County Councilman-elect Dennis Hancock recently said that officials should consider spending the money to spruce up St. Louis Lambert International Airport and to bolster economic development initiatives.

The Rams settlement is the latest cash infusion for the city and the county. Both jurisdictions received hundreds of millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan, the federal COVID-19 relief package.

