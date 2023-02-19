© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Economy & Business

A discounted scooter ride could help people find Black-owned businesses

St. Louis Public Radio | By Marissanne Lewis-Thompson
Published February 19, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST
02-17-2023_BM_VEGAN-4.jpg
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Jasmine Yandell, co-owner of 12oh7 Herban Eatery, prepares a vegan spicy “chicken” sandwich as co-owner Brandy Dixon waits last Friday at the eatery on the Delmar Loop.

A bike and scooter share company is encouraging its riders to support small, Black-owned businesses this month.

Lime is offering its riders a 25% discount on their next ride if they visit one of the Black-owned businesses the company is partnering with during Black History Month. The goal is to give Black businesses a financial boost while incentivizing its riders.

12oh7 Herban Eatery!, a vegan restaurant in the Delmar Loop, is one of those businesses.

It joined the initiative a week ago. Co-owner Brandy Dixon said although it’s too soon for her to know how this partnership will benefit her business, she believes it’s a good thing. However, she encourages people to support her restaurant and other small businesses beyond Black History Month.

02-17-2023_BM_VEGAN-1.jpg
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Rashanda Jefferson, 34, of Hazelwood, signs a wall at the 12oh7 Herban Eatery after ordering vegan tacos last Friday at the shop on the Delmar Loop.

“If communities would just support businesses in general and help the small businesses, women-owned, Black-owned, LGBTQ-owned, everybody just get their names out there, then the growth will be there,” Dixon said. “Because there are so many of us out here that word of mouth alone could help sustain a business. It doesn’t have to make us millionaires just to be able to take care of our families.”

Although the initiative has been underway for three weeks, Jacob Tugendrajch, a spokesperson for Lime, said it’s too soon to know whether it’s been successful. He said that regardless, the company wants to continue to promote more partnerships like this in the future.

“Equity is a big part of how we build our programs,” Tugendrajch said. “So the more we can support businesses that can benefit the most from a business partner like ours—a transportation partnership that we’re able to offer—the better for us.”

The discount will be applied automatically. Tugendrajch said the initiative ends Feb. 28.

Marissanne Lewis-Thompson
Marissanne is the afternoon newscaster at St. Louis Public Radio.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

