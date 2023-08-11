St. Louis Housing Authority to pay security deposits of people seeking Section 8 housing

The St. Louis Housing Authority will pay up to two months of security deposits to help people who are applying for Section 8 or those who have housing vouchers get a home.

St. Louis housing officials implemented its Security Deposit Assistance program earlier this month to help many low-income families who struggle to pay security deposits.

Some families have a hard time coming up with two months of extra rent on top of their monthly rental payments, which can slow down the rental approval process, said Alana Green, executive director of the St. Louis Housing Authority.

“This program will help them to immediately be able to access new units, instead of waiting and maybe sleeping on a couch at a family member's house, they'll be able to get in their own house, or their own unit a lot more quicker than they would have normally,” Green said.

The housing authority will use $250,000 of its federal housing funds to pay for the six-month pilot program. The funds will help provide security deposits to families who are on Section 8 or those applying for the program.

With monthly rents rising because of inflation, most security deposits for families can range between $1,200 and $1,500, housing officials said.

The security deposit program aims to reduce the many barriers to obtaining adequate, affordable housing. People with poor background and credit checks often have to pay higher deposits, said Connie Johnson, director of the housing authority’s Section 8 program.

“Security deposits can sometimes be a barrier and this is a good fit for our clients who see that they are in need of assistance,” she said.

Housing officials will prioritize applications from those who are experiencing homelessness or in a domestic violence relationship and those who are required to relocate because of unsafe housing conditions or a disability.