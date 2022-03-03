© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Education

Missouri S&T holds a fashion show with clothes made of trash to boost student creativity

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jonathan Ahl
Published March 3, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST
1 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-9.jpg
Samantha Buchanan, a senior chemistry major from Wildwood, flashes a smile to the judges on Tuesday during Missouri S&T’s first Trashion Show in Rolla.
Brian Munoz
2 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-2.jpg
Samantha Buchanan, a senior chemistry major from Wildwood, and Alex Gubera, a senior business and management systems major from Wentzville, put the finishing touches on their team’s garments on Tuesday before Missouri S&T’s Trashion Show at the campus’ Havener Center in Rolla.
Brian Munoz
3 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-3.jpg
A pair of heels swathed with stickers as part of the Career Opportunities and Employer Relations team’s entry on Tuesday before Missouri S&T's Trashion Show.
Brian Munoz
4 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-5.jpg
Celeste Reinhart, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Blanchard, Ohio, looks over a skirt made of algebra notes held by Meg Martin, a freshman aerospace engineering major from Anchorage, Ala., on Tuesday before the Trashion Show at Missouri S&T's campus in Rolla.
Brian Munoz
5 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-4.jpg
Celeste Reinhart, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Blanchard, Ohio, adjusts a top made with old algebra notes on Tuesday before Missouri S&T's Trashion Show.
Brian Munoz
6 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-6.jpg
Damien Calhouen, a freshman English and technical communications major from Kirksville, holds their outfit while Elaine Pohlsander, a sophomore English major from Washington, D.C., hot glues finishing touches on Tuesday in Rolla.
Brian Munoz
7 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-8.jpg
Damien Calhouen, a freshman English and technical communications major from Kirksville, walks down the makeshift runway on Tuesday at Missouri S&T's campus in Rolla.
Brian Munoz
8 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-10.jpg
Samantha Buchanan, a senior chemistry major from Wildwood, Mo., takes the runway on Tuesday at Missouri S&T.
Brian Munoz
9 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-11.JPG
Mary Reidmeyer, an associate professor of ceramic engineering at Missouri S&T, waves to the crowd on Tuesday during the Trashion Show at Missouri S&T’s Havener Center in Rolla.
Brian Munoz
10 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-7.jpg
Mary Reidmeyer, an associate professor of ceramic engineering at Missouri S&T, prepares to take the runway on Tuesday.
Brian Munoz
11 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-12.jpg
Patrick Gamez, an assistant professor of philosophy, consults Diane Butrus, chief operating officer of St. Louis-based Diba Shoes, on Tuesday during the Trashion Show presented by the Missouri S&T Center for Arts and Innovation on the campus’s Havener Center in Rolla.
Brian Munoz
12 of 12  — 03012022_BM_TRASHION-14.JPG
Mary Reidmeyer, an associate professor of ceramic engineering at Missouri S&T, jingles her tunic adorned with glass rings on Tuesday after placing third in the Trashion Show.
Brian Munoz

ROLLA — Missouri University of Science and Technology is looking to make creativity as much a part of its campus culture as the science and math it's known for.

The first project in an effort to achieve that goal took place this week, and it combined fashion and garbage.

The Trashion Show put together teams of students from different majors to create an outfit out of garbage and recycled materials. The concept isn’t new, but it’s unusual to have such a competition at a school known for engineering that doesn’t have a major or even classes in fashion design.

“You simply can’t have innovation if you don’t have creativity,” said Karen Head, the school’s first Arts & Innovation director. Her charge is to combine the work of artists, scientists and technologists at S&T to solve complex problems.

“I think asking students to mix up the way that they think about the work that they do, and to think more creatively, was really at the basis of this show.”

Bringing together people from different majors and having them take on a difficult task that requires a lot of creativity is the point of the Trashion Show, Head said.

Senior chemistry major Samantha Buchanan and senior business and management systems major Alex Gubera were part of a team that made a business suit out of discarded items from career fairs on campus.

Samantha Buchanan laughs while attempting to staple a blazer swathed with ripped paper.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Samantha Buchanan, a senior chemistry major from Wildwood, adjusts a blazer alongside teammate Alex Gubera, a senior business and management systems major from Wentzville, on Tuesday at the Missouri S&T campus in Rolla.

“The whole shirt is made from nametags from this past career fair, like two weeks ago. And the skirt is made out of maps from the fair two years ago,” Gubera said.

Their outfit, which came in second in the competition and won the team $250, was a good learning experience, they said.

“I would say we got a lesson that sometimes you have to use what you’re given, because you’re not always given what you all need. You’re not always given 100% of the pieces, so figure it out from there,” Buchanan said.

The Trashion Show may be a fun side project, but the intent is to bake this idea into the curriculum to make sure the technological minds on campus also have vision.

Mary Reidmeyer, a professor emeritus in materials engineering, was a model at the show, wearing a jumper made of shipping bag materials covered with used scrap glass formed into circles.

Reidmeyer said S&T students are artistic at heart and that needs to be encouraged.

Damien Calhouen, a freshman English and technical communications major from Kirksville, Mo., and Elaine Pohlsander, a sophomore English major from Washington D.C.,embrace after winning the Missouri S&T’s first annual “Trashion Show” on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, on the campus’ Havener Center in Rolla, Mo.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Damien Calhouen, a freshman English major from Kirksville, and Elaine Pohlsander, a sophomore English major from Washington, D.C., embrace after winning the Missouri S&T’s first Trashion Show on Tuesday in Rolla.

“Most students, if you look when they came out of high school, were creative. They took art classes, band classes. They come here, and there is a very big focus on science and engineering, but there is still that creative side that is waiting to be let back out again,” Reidmeyer said.

After the show, in which models used the staircase in the atrium of the Havener Center as a runway, judges made their decisions.

The winner of the $500 first prize went to a team that came up with a gender-neutral design without any green in it to reflect concerns about climate change — a wrap style toga with faux fur and a big belt.

Sophomore English technical communication major Elaine Pohlsander, one of
the designers of the winning outfit, said it was a great event that gave her an opportunity to create something that never would have happened in a classroom.

“We got to make something that matters to us. We care about the climate crisis, we care about gender equality. These are all things that matter to us. So we made something that had to do with that and share that with the school,” Pohlsander said.

Damien Calhoun, a member of the winning team and the model for their look, said:

“It was just fun to work with everybody. I don’t really interact with people outside my major. It just brought a different aspect of collaborativity that you normally wouldn’t see.”

The winning designs from the show will be on display at the S&T Library.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Education Missouri S&TFashionSTEMHigher EducationTop StoriesAudio Features
Jonathan Ahl
Jonathan is the Rolla correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jonathan Ahl

