Photos: School shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in St. Louis

Two people were killed — teacher Jean Kuczka and a 16-year-old student, as well as seven others injured following a shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday morning.

“This is a heartbreaking day for all of us,” interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack told the media on Monday. “While on paper there are nine victims, everyone who survived here is going to take home trauma.”

In response parents, teachers, students and elected officials gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday night in Tower Grove Park to call for an end to school gun violence.

Dylan Fritz, a senior at Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which shares a campus with the performing arts school, said the shooting left him numb.

“This morning I hid in a corner terrified listening to screams down the hallway. This morning I had to run past a body in the hallway with my hands up,” Fritz said. “I’m a student, I wanted to go to school today and learn, I was there to learn, I was not there to hide in a corner. Guns do not belong in schools.”

See photos from related events below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Police tape and squad cars block off Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where a gunman killed at least two people, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department gestures to Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where a gunman killed at least two on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in south St. Louis.

Holly Edgell / St. Louis Public Radio Isabella Alamo, a 16-year-old student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, tightly embraces her mother on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, as people gather outside the school in south St. Louis following a shooting that left at least two dead.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A side door with a shot out pane of glass on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A broken window where gunfire was exchanged at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in south St. Louis.

Eric Schmid / St. Louis Public Radio Mayor Tishaura Jones pauses while addressing the media regarding a school shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Carlonda Williams, of Shaw, ties a bow onto a Central Visual and Performing Arts High School sign on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in south St. Louis. “I don’t want police tape to be the last yellow thing some people to see here,” she said, adding she was speechless at the news of the shooting.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Flowers and balloons sit outside of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where a gunman killed two people and injured seven, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Atlee Winningham, 42, places their hand on Jessica Winningham, 38, both of Tower Grove East, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, during a vigil at Tower Grove Park. A gunman attacked Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday morning, killing two and injuring seven.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mayor Tishaura Jones speaks to dozens of community members on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, during a vigil at Tower Grove Park in response to a gunman attacking Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Eli Carty, a 15-year-old student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, holds a candle on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, during a vigil at Tower Grove Park. A gunman attacked Carty’s high school in south St. Louis on Monday morning, killing two and injuring seven. "I just heard sirens and we were in the corner,” she said. “I didn’t know where my friends where and I was just scared.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01) speaks to dozens of community members and media on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, during a vigil at Tower Grove Park in response to a school shooting Central Visual and Performing Arts High School earlier in the day.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cameron Jamarr, 31, and Brad Rolen, 31, both of south St. Louis, hold space on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, during a vigil at Tower Grove Park after a gunman attacked Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday morning, killing two and injuring seven. “We live right down the street so it was a shock,” Rolen said. “We both work in education and it hit way too close to home. Rarely are we speechless, but this was one of those times.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Marie Crane, 24, of Tower Grove South, holds a candle on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, during moment of silence at a vigil held at Tower Grove Park in response to a gunman attacking Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, killing two and injuring seven.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alex Malone, 11, and Eva Malone, 13, both of Tower Grove South, attend a vigil on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in response to a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dozens of community members gather on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, during a vigil for Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at Tower Grove Park. A gunman attacked the school in south St. Louis on Monday morning, killing two and injuring seven.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A photograph of Alexandria Bell, a 16-year-old student whose family identified as one of the two casualties related to a Monday school shooting according to media reports, sits on a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Flowers sit on a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. A gunman attacked the school, killing two and injuring seven, on Monday morning.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A note sits on a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, outside of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. A gunman attacked the school, killing two and injuring seven, on Monday morning.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A car passes by the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where a gunman attacked the school killing two and injuring seven earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in south St. Louis.

Chad Davis, Rachel Lippmann, Kate Grumke, Eric Schmid and Holly Edgell contributed to this report. Follow St. Louis Public Radio on Instagram at @stlpublicradio.

Brian Munoz is a staff photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. You can reach him by email at bmunoz@stlpr.org and follow his work on Instagram and Twitter at @brianmmunoz.

