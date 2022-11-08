Archdiocese pushes back plans to close some of its St. Louis elementary schools

The St. Louis Archdiocese is pushing back plans to close some elementary schools under its All Things New initiative until the 2024-2025 school year.

St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski decided to delay the plans after hearing community feedback that the original goal to announce school closures in January 2023 for the 2023-24 school year didn’t leave enough time to sort out changing staff contracts, student enrollment and scholarship awards.

“Families, teachers, administrators and pastors quickly informed us that a May timeframe for school announcements would not be feasible for several reasons,” Rozanski said in a statement.

In September, the Archdiocese announced two high schools, Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s, would close at the end of the school year. There are efforts to stop the closures for both schools and operate them independent of the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese is discussing those efforts with the schools.

“The overarching goal of All Things New is to make sure that we have a vibrant Catholic presence in every area of the archdiocese,” Rev. Christopher Martin, vicar for strategic planning for the archdiocese, said at the time. “Many people will question how decisions like the ones made today have that sort of an impact. … Having a vibrant presence in every area of the archdiocese doesn't necessarily mean that we maintain all the current ministries we have in all the current locations.”

The Archdiocese is still planning to announce changes to parishes in May 2023, but the school decisions will come after that. Rozanski did warn school closures could happen outside of this initiative.

“As we prepare to implement changes in the 2024-25 school year, we will also address immediate needs as they arise, and this could include school closures that are unrelated to All Things New,” Rozanski said.

The Archdiocese also said it plans to change its teacher compensation model for next school year to make it “more equitable.”

This article will be updated.