Education

Students return to Central Visual and Performing Arts High School months after deadly shooting

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kate Grumke
Published January 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST
Jay Mitchell, right, a 31-year-old alumni of Central Visual and Performing Arts from Pagedale, welcomes hundreds of students back to school on Tuesday morning in south St. Louis
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Jay Mitchell, right, a 31-year-old alumni of Central Visual and Performing Arts from Pagedale, welcomes hundreds of students back to school on Tuesday morning in south St. Louis. Today marks the first day students returned to the high school after an attack at the school last October that left two dead. Keisha Acres, 15-year-old victim Alexzandria Bell’s mother, stands behind Mitchell in white.

With alumni and staff cheering outside, students returned to class at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Tuesday for the first time since a deadly shooting closed the school.

“What I am anticipating today are individuals showing up in what is their truth and feeling what they need to feel,” said principal Kacy Shahid.

In October, a former student shot and killed teacher Jean Kuczka and student Alexandria Bell, before being shot and killed by police. He also injured multiple others during the mass shooting in the school at the corner of Arsenal and Kingshighway in the city.

Last week, the school held an open house for students to return before the first day of class. Yurisky Velazquez Vera is a sophomore at CVPA and said her feelings about school have changed completely after the shooting and she’s nervous to go back.

“School was my second home,” Velazquez Vera said. “Whenever I feel stressed, or anxious, I just go to school and dance. In that school, it was full of happiness, cheerfulness, everything. But since that impacted my school, it all changed.”

11062022_BM_CVPA-39.jpg
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Hundreds gather to honor two killed in a school shooting last month on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, during a "Family Undivided" community event at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

After the shooting, students spent weeks out of class, then returned to virtual learning in mid-November. During that time, teachers and staff used facilities at COCA, the Center of Creative Arts.

The St. Louis community also came together around the school; community members volunteered, held remembrance events and wore black and yellow shirts that said “CVPA Strong.”

Students from Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which shares the building with CVPA, returned to in-person classes in November, but repairs to the school delayed the planned return for CVPA students.

St. Louis Public Schools officials say counselors and other support resources are on site Tuesday for students who need it, and students who feel they aren’t ready to come back to the building are able to continue attending virtually.

For now, students will only attend class for half the day, to make the transition easier.

Kate Grumke
Kate Grumke covers higher education and the many school districts in the region for St. Louis Public Radio.
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

