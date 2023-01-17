Students return to Central Visual and Performing Arts High School months after deadly shooting

With alumni and staff cheering outside, students returned to class at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Tuesday for the first time since a deadly shooting closed the school.

“What I am anticipating today are individuals showing up in what is their truth and feeling what they need to feel,” said principal Kacy Shahid.

In October, a former student shot and killed teacher Jean Kuczka and student Alexandria Bell , before being shot and killed by police. He also injured multiple others during the mass shooting in the school at the corner of Arsenal and Kingshighway in the city.

Last week, the school held an open house for students to return before the first day of class. Yurisky Velazquez Vera is a sophomore at CVPA and said her feelings about school have changed completely after the shooting and she’s nervous to go back.

“School was my second home,” Velazquez Vera said. “Whenever I feel stressed, or anxious, I just go to school and dance. In that school, it was full of happiness, cheerfulness, everything. But since that impacted my school, it all changed.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds gather to honor two killed in a school shooting last month on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, during a "Family Undivided" community event at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

After the shooting, students spent weeks out of class, then returned to virtual learning in mid-November. During that time, teachers and staff used facilities at COCA, the Center of Creative Arts.

The St. Louis community also came together around the school; community members volunteered, held remembrance events and wore black and yellow shirts that said “CVPA Strong.”

Students from Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which shares the building with CVPA, returned to in-person classes in November, but repairs to the school delayed the planned return for CVPA students.

St. Louis Public Schools officials say counselors and other support resources are on site Tuesday for students who need it, and students who feel they aren’t ready to come back to the building are able to continue attending virtually.

For now, students will only attend class for half the day, to make the transition easier.