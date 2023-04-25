Army Corps again says Jana Elementary School is safe from radiological waste

Updated at 4:10 p.m. Apr. 25 with Sen. Hawley’s announcement.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is again saying Jana Elementary is radiologically safe as Missouri politicians continue to call for further testing and remediation in the Hazelwood School District.

In a new report released Tuesday, the Army Corps said testing it did in late November and early October showed the school did not have radioactive material above the expected range of background levels. This repeats the message the corps communicated to the Hazelwood School District and Jana families in November, when it presented preliminary results from the same testing.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, introduced legislation to require testing at all Hazelwood School District properties for radioactive waste and to require the cleanup of Jana Elementary School. Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. introduced similar legislation in the U.S. Senate, and on Tuesday he announced he would go to the Senate floor on Wednesday to request unanimous passage of the bill.

In the new report, the Army Corps describes its methods — handheld devices were used to measure two types of radioactivity at more than 400 locations. The corps collected dust and pavement sediment from multiple locations inside and outside the school. The corps said there is no evidence that radioactivity from World War II-era bomb-making ended up on these structures.

Jana Elementary sits next to Coldwater Creek. In the 1940’s through 1960’s, waste from the Manhattan Project was stored in a facility five miles north of the school. The corps acknowledges that rain water washed soil from these sites into the creek.

Multiple testing reports from the school have had different results, leading to confusion and frustration for parents.

In October a report from a private firm, Boston Chemical Data Corporation, said there was radioactive waste at the school. The report was prepared in connection to multiple lawsuits. Soon after those findings were released, the Hazelwood School District closed Jana .

In November, the Army Corps released preliminary results from this new testing and said the school was safe. Later that month, a consultant hired by the school district also said the school was safe.

Both Hawley and Bush’s legislation would require the Department of Energy to review all testing of Jana Elementary to decide if it was reliable.