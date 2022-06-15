Elaine Cha

Cha brings more than a decade of journalism and community-engagement experience. She served as a producer for Southern California Public Radio and Nine PBS in St. Louis. She created critical content for the Ferguson Commission’s report, “Forward Through Ferguson: A Path Toward Racial Equity,” and later worked on Forward Through Ferguson’s education initiatives.

Most recently, she served as senior manager for external communications at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, an organization she joined as the founding storyteller/journalist. Cha is also co-editor of the forthcoming Humans of St. Louis book, a 500+ page volume highlighting portraits and stories of people from a wide variety of backgrounds.