Erica Morrison joined the OPB reporting team and Sharing America in December 2017. Prior to joining the team, she was a producer for NPR & WBUR’s Here & Now and freelanced at a number of now-defunct NPR news magazines at the network’s headquarters.

Erica began her journalism career as a print journalist but transitioned to public radio after the reality of the collapsing industry got to be too much. She is a proud graduate of “The Mecca,” Howard University, and a native of the DMV.