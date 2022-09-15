Erica Morrison
Erica Morrison joined the OPB reporting team and Sharing America in December 2017. Prior to joining the team, she was a producer for NPR & WBUR’s Here & Now and freelanced at a number of now-defunct NPR news magazines at the network’s headquarters.
Erica began her journalism career as a print journalist but transitioned to public radio after the reality of the collapsing industry got to be too much. She is a proud graduate of “The Mecca,” Howard University, and a native of the DMV.
As legalized gambling grows, so does the impact on communities vulnerable to gambling addiction, advocates say. And in Oregon, counselors such as Garcia say the lure of the lottery is hitting Latino agricultural workers and low-income families especially hard.
Phillip Morris has patent approved for an e-cigarette that uses tobacco and can log the user's smoking habits to incentivize quitting.