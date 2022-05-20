The 50th Gala
Join us at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, May 20, 2022 for our annual gala. This year we will celebrate St. Louis Public Radio's 50th anniversary with fun entertainment, lively conversation, a delicious meal, and special guest Glynn Washington!Register Now
7:00 p.m. Dinner
Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis
999 N 2nd St, St. Louis, MO 63102
Glynn Washington
Host of Snap Judgement
STLPR is excited to welcome Glynn Washington to St. Louis as our special guest to the St. Louis Public Radio 50th Gala.
Before creating the Snap Judgment radio show, Glynn worked as an educator, diplomat, community activist, actor, political strategist, fist-shaker, mountain-hollerer, and foot stomper.
Glynn composed music for the Kunst Stoff dance performances in San Francisco, rocked live spoken word poetry in Detroit, joined a band in Indonesia, wrote several screenplays, painted a daring series of self portraits, released a blues album, and thinks his stories are best served with cocktails.
Enjoy an opportunity to meet Glynn in person during the 50th Gala dessert reception.Our Special Guest is sponsored by Emerson.
Red and Black Brass Band
In the midst of the pandemic, the Red and Black Brass Brand has spread joy and positivity throughout the St. Louis region. And they're bringing that same joy and positivity to the 50th Gala with an exciting performance during our dessert reception.The Red and Black Brass Band is sponsored by Twain Financial Partners.
Live Auction (Coming Soon)The Live Auction is sponsored by Polsinelli.
Golden Ticket
We have gathered so many exciting auction packages for the St. Louis Public Radio 50th Gala! Any one of these could be yours if you buy a golden ticket!
