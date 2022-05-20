Glynn Washington

Host of Snap Judgement

STLPR is excited to welcome Glynn Washington to St. Louis as our special guest to the St. Louis Public Radio 50th Gala.

Before creating the Snap Judgment radio show, Glynn worked as an educator, diplomat, community activist, actor, political strategist, fist-shaker, mountain-hollerer, and foot stomper.

Glynn composed music for the Kunst Stoff dance performances in San Francisco, rocked live spoken word poetry in Detroit, joined a band in Indonesia, wrote several screenplays, painted a daring series of self portraits, released a blues album, and thinks his stories are best served with cocktails.

Enjoy an opportunity to meet Glynn in person during the 50th Gala dessert reception.