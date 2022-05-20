© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 50th Gala

Join us at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, May 20, 2022 for our annual gala. This year we will celebrate St. Louis Public Radio's 50th anniversary with fun entertainment, lively conversation, a delicious meal, and special guest Glynn Washington!

Register Now
6:00 p.m. Cocktails
7:00 p.m. Dinner

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis
999 N 2nd St, St. Louis, MO 63102



Glynn Washington

Host of Snap Judgement

STLPR is excited to welcome Glynn Washington to St. Louis as our special guest to the St. Louis Public Radio 50th Gala.

Before creating the Snap Judgment radio show, Glynn worked as an educator, diplomat, community activist, actor, political strategist, fist-shaker, mountain-hollerer, and foot stomper.

Glynn composed music for the Kunst Stoff dance performances in San Francisco, rocked live spoken word poetry in Detroit, joined a band in Indonesia, wrote several screenplays, painted a daring series of self portraits, released a blues album, and thinks his stories are best served with cocktails.

Enjoy an opportunity to meet Glynn in person during the 50th Gala dessert reception.

Our Special Guest is sponsored by Emerson.
Special Guest Glynn Washington
the Red and Black Brass Band performing in St. Louis

Red and Black Brass Band

In the midst of the pandemic, the Red and Black Brass Brand has spread joy and positivity throughout the St. Louis region. And they're bringing that same joy and positivity to the 50th Gala with an exciting performance during our dessert reception.

The Red and Black Brass Band is sponsored by Twain Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Sponsors

SSM Health Ameren Missouri

Additional Sponsors

Carol House Furniture Emerson Polsinelli Twain Financial Partners Twain Financial Partners Rubin Brown, Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants The Hawes Law Firm P.C.
Charlotte and
John Martin
John Brase and
Ed Giganti

Live Auction (Coming Soon)

The Live Auction is sponsored by Polsinelli.

Golden Ticket

We have gathered so many exciting auction packages for the St. Louis Public Radio 50th Gala! Any one of these could be yours if you buy a golden ticket!


Event Co-Chairs

  • Maureen and Charlie Hoffman
  • Keri and Matt McBride
  • Gina and Travis Sheridan

Event Committee

  • Jane Arnold
  • Anne & Brad Bishop
  • Sara Yang Bosco & Joseph Bosco
  • John Brase & Ed Giganti
  • Sally & Thomas Cohn
  • Sarah & Jerry Dow
  • Chris & Tom Eschen
  • Molly & Steven Frank
  • Karen Handelman & Marc Hirshman
  • Nancy Hawes
  • Peggy & Mark Holly
  • Linda & Michael Honigfort
  • Russell Jackson
  • Audrey Katcher
  • Elizabeth Pippert Larson & Ian Larson
  • Lyah LeFlore-Ituen
  • Charlotte & John Martin
  • Katherine & Daniel Mauzy
  • Sultan Meghji
  • Harvard Muhm
  • Suzie Nall
  • Libbyanne & John Nguyen
  • Claudia Ochoa-Espejo
  • Eriko Clevenger Pope & Anthony Pope
  • Nancy & Al Rose
  • Claire Schenk & Richard Greenberg
  • Jenifer & Willem Schilpzand
  • Pam & Andrew Schlichter
  • Pat & Ken Schutte
  • Rebecca & John Sheehan
  • Diane Sher
  • Cristy & Emery Skolfield
  • Kristin Sobolik & Scott Peterson
  • Susanne Franza Valdez
  • Daniela Velázquez
  • Jennifer Williamson & Allan Connolly


1 of 11  — TTT2019 Check-In
Cocktail hour sponsored by Charlotte and John Martin
2 of 11  — STLPR-TTT2019_150.jpg
3 of 11  — TTT2019 Koenig and Goldenrods
Ryan Koenig and the Goldenrods
4 of 11  — STLPR-TTT2019_98.jpg
5 of 11  — TTT2019 STLPR Politics Team
St. Louis Public Radio's Rachel Lippmann, Jason Rosenbaum, and Jo Mannies
6 of 11  — TTT2019 Jo Mannies
Politics Reporter Jo Mannies
7 of 11  — Party Roamer Graphic (SPONSORED)
Party Roamer photography sponsored by The Hawes Law Firm
8 of 11  — STLPR-TTT2019_174.jpg
Mission video sponsored by Dowd Bennett and John Brase & Ed Giganti
9 of 11  — TTT2019 Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro, NPR Senior Politial Editor
10 of 11  — TTT2019 Photo Wall
Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan
11 of 11  — TTT2019 Diane Katzman
St. Louis Public Radio Board Past President Diane Katzman