2020 Golden Ticket
We have gathered so many exciting auction packages for the St. Louis Public Radio 50th Gala!
Gaylord Texan Golf Package
- 3 nights for 2 adults
- Deluxe accomodations at Gaylord Texan Grapevine
- 2 rounds of golf
- 1 round at Tour 28 Dallas
- 1 round at Cowboys Golf Club
- $200 resort gift card included
Tuscany
- 6 nights for 2 adults
- Private apartment in Cortona, Italy
- Dinner show and wine for two with a private chef
- Wine education and local wine tasting with four varietals of local wine
Kentucky Bourbon Experience
- 3 nights for 2 adults
- Deluxe accommodations in Lexington, Kentucky
- Tour of four bourbon distilleries (Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Wild Turkey)
- $150 gift card to Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse
Costa Rica All Inclusive
- 5 nights for 2 adults
- Deluxe accommodations at a beachfront resort (Riu Guanacaste, Occidental Tamarindo, Barcelo Tambor, Occidental Papagayo)
- All meals, drinks (including alcohol), gratuities and non motorized activities included
Exquisite Tuscany Wine
- 3 bottles of Cupano
- 3 bottles of Flaccianello
- 3 bottles of Brunello Montalcino Fattoi
- 3 bottles of Bolgheri Superiore