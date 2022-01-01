© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
2020 Golden Ticket

We have gathered so many exciting auction packages for the St. Louis Public Radio 50th Gala! Any one of these could be yours if you buy a golden ticket!

Get the ticket!

Gaylord Texan Golf Package

  • 3 nights for 2 adults
  • Deluxe accomodations at Gaylord Texan Grapevine
  • 2 rounds of golf
  • 1 round at Tour 28 Dallas
  • 1 round at Cowboys Golf Club
  • $200 resort gift card included

Tuscany

  • 6 nights for 2 adults
  • Private apartment in Cortona, Italy
  • Dinner show and wine for two with a private chef
  • Wine education and local wine tasting with four varietals of local wine

Kentucky Bourbon Experience

  • 3 nights for 2 adults
  • Deluxe accommodations in Lexington, Kentucky
  • Tour of four bourbon distilleries (Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Wild Turkey)
  • $150 gift card to Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse

Costa Rica All Inclusive

  • 5 nights for 2 adults
  • Deluxe accommodations at a beachfront resort (Riu Guanacaste, Occidental Tamarindo, Barcelo Tambor, Occidental Papagayo)
  • All meals, drinks (including alcohol), gratuities and non motorized activities included

Exquisite Tuscany Wine

  • 3 bottles of Cupano
  • 3 bottles of Flaccianello
  • 3 bottles of Brunello Montalcino Fattoi
  • 3 bottles of Bolgheri Superiore