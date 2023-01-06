Arianna String Quartet Concert Series

Join UMSL’s internationally acclaimed Arianna String Quartet for “First Mondays with the ASQ”. This one-of-a kind interdisciplinary concert series offers audience members a rare behind the scenes look into the craft and artistry of the string quartet, and an opportunity for informal, direct discussion and interaction with UMSL’s renowned Arianna String Quartet, as they examine the dynamic process of interpretation, live performance, and connections between classical music and our world.

Ticket sales benefit UMSL String Scholarships and the KWMU Classical Music Endowment.

Keep an eye on this page for more information on upcoming performances.

Monday, March 6, 2023



“The Chemistry of Sound” with special guest, Dr. James Bashkin, UMSL Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

How can a string quartet exemplify chemistry? Monday, March 6th, the Arianna String Quartet will be joined once again by their UMSL colleague, Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry Dr. James Bashkin, for an exploration of the connections and common ground shared between music and chemistry. Enjoy intriguing explanations, insights and comparisons that will include a discussion of chemical and musical 'building blocks' and how these basic elements artfully combine to create meaningful components of our physical and musical worlds.

Monday, April 3, 2023



“Inside the Art of Baseball and String Quartets” with special guest, John Costello, St. Louis Cardinals former relief pitcher.

When we think of athletes, we think of training, discipline, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence in performance. But do we also think of professional musicians? Join former St. Louis Cardinal Pitcher John Costello and the Arianna String Quartet on Monday, April 3rd for a discussion exploring connections between professional athletes and professional musicians, and the ways they each endeavor to elevate basic skills to the level of art, how they are challenged by their teammates to excel, and how this process transforms both their physical awareness and their understanding of achievement.

Monday, May 1, 2023



Art of the Brew 3! with special guest, Jared Williamson, Schlafly Lead Brewer.

Join the Arianna String Quartet and Lead Brewer Jared Williamson for the third annual “Art of the Brew”, Monday May 1st at the Schlafly Tap Room. The Arianna String Quartet will play chamber music masterpieces, selected specifically to pair with six favorite Schlafly beers, and talk with Schlafly Lead Brewer Jared Williamson about how the ingredients that create great music and great beer are not as different as you might expect. This evening of distinctive Schlafly brews and inspiring string quartets has become a St. Louis spring tradition and an audience favorite!