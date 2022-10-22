© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
STLPR's Generation Listen presents Metro Quest 2022

MetroQuest

Turkish Pavilion
Tower Grove Ave
St. Louis, MO 63110

Assemble your team and get ready for the 9th Annual Generation Listen MetroQuest. Whether you are new to MetroQuest or looking to defend your title, you won't want to miss this year's event as we take you through the fabulous bars, restaurants, and attractions across Tower Grove!

You and your team will get access to an exclusive app that will go live at 3 p.m. after which you will have 4 hours to work your way through a scavenger hunt featuring more than 100 questions and photo challenges - all while taking advantage of great food and drink specials.

When time runs out, you will be invited back to the after party at Tower Grove Park where we will compare our successes and award a winner!

Teams can be 2-10 players. All players must be 21 or older.

2018 MetroQuest Photos

A team poses as horseback riders beside a sign reading 'Share the Road'. A team points 'Big Buck Hunter' arcade guns at one another. A man poses next to a bicycle mural. A team poses besides a ski ball machine, with 16 thousand points. A team walks down Vandaventer Avenue on the Grove. Metro Quest teams stand ouside Atomic Cowboy on Manchester Avenue. Rows of cupcakes in a display at Sweet Fixx Bakery. Chocolate cupcakes are topped with chocolate frosting, waffle chips, fudge, sprinkles, and cherries. A team poses in front of a rainbow brush-painted poster.