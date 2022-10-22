Assemble your team and get ready for the 9th Annual Generation Listen MetroQuest. Whether you are new to MetroQuest or looking to defend your title, you won't want to miss this year's event as we take you through the fabulous bars, restaurants, and attractions across Tower Grove!

You and your team will get access to an exclusive app that will go live at 3 p.m. after which you will have 4 hours to work your way through a scavenger hunt featuring more than 100 questions and photo challenges - all while taking advantage of great food and drink specials.

When time runs out, you will be invited back to the after party at Tower Grove Park where we will compare our successes and award a winner!

Teams can be 2-10 players. All players must be 21 or older.