Explore the craft of journalism

Join St. Louis Public Radio for a virtual Mini Journalism School, a multi-week lecture and discussion series on a wide range of journalism topics. Gain a greater understanding of the decisions, ethical considerations, and techniques that go into creating the credible, fact-based news you rely on to stay informed. Professional journalists, educators, and others in the media industry will join us for in-depth conversations on a different topic each week.

Topics include media literacy, investigative journalism, press freedom, ethics, healthcare reporting, and how the news is changing.