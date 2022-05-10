Voters to consider whistleblower protections for St. Louis county workers

The St. Louis County Council is asking voters to authorize added whistleblower protections for the county’s more than 4,000 employees.

Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to place the measure on the August ballot. If approved, anyone working for the county in any capacity could not face discipline if they speak up publicly about perceived law-breaking, mismanagement or discrimination. Those protections would not apply if an employee is found to be lying.

The vote represented 14 months of work on the issue, and two vetoes by County Executive Sam Page. Bills placing issues on the ballot cannot be vetoed.

“We will not delay this any longer,” Democrat Rita Days, the 1st District councilwoman and its chair, said Tuesday before the vote. “We have to put this on the ballot so the people of St. Louis County will make that decision. We don’t have time to wait. We have upwards of 10 to 15 lawsuits because whistleblower protection is not in place as it should be.”

Though Democrat Lisa Clancy of the 5th District agreed to put the protections before voters, she said she was worried about a lack of specifics when it comes to the county police department.

“Police reform is an issue of vital importance to our community,” Clancy said. “It is far too important of a topic to allow for ambiguity about whether or not this will deliver the police reform and fairness for officers of color that our community wants to see.”

Days pointed out that police officers are employees of the county, and therefore covered. The Ethical Society of Police, which advocates for officers of color in the county, said in a statement that it “supports all legislation geared towards promoting transparency and protecting employees from retaliation for unveiling discriminatory or corrupt practices.”

Page had numerous objections including that the language was too broad.

Appointment of department heads

Council members also sent to voters a measure that changes the way department heads are appointed in the county.

The changes are in direct response to Faisal Khan remaining as the acting director of the Department of Health, despite being rejected by the council in November.

If approved in August, directors would not be able to take over the position until they are confirmed by the County Council, which would have 30 days to act. If a nominee is rejected, the county executive could not re-nominate them. However, if the council does not act within the window provided, the nominee is considered confirmed. The changes would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The debate over the measure showed that fracture lines on the council can vary depending on the issue. Sixth District Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican from South County, used a procedural maneuver to replace the original proposal from his fellow Republican, Tim Fitch of the 3rd District.

“This bill takes a good idea, and makes it a better idea,” Trakas said of his changes, a characterization that Fitch vehemently disputed.

Fitch wanted the change to take effect immediately and give the council 60 days to act.

“Basically, Mr. Trakas wants to give Mr. Page a pass to do as he pleases for the rest of his term,” Fitch said.

Fitch and the council’s third Republican, Mark Harder of the 7th District, ultimately joined Days in opposing Trakas’s measure. Clancy and Democrats Kelli Dunaway of the 2nd District and Shalonda Webb of the 4th District joined Trakas in support.

Animal care

Also on Tuesday, the council approved a five-year, $15.8 million contract to have the Animal Protective Association of Missouri take over operations of the county’s shelter.

The shelter has been under scrutiny for years. An audit found that it had hidden its true euthanasia rate by only reporting cases where the shelter had made the decision to put down a dog, not those where the owner made the request. The audit found that the shelter also had a policy where all owners checked a box making it look like they had requested euthanasia, even if they had not.

Some volunteers at the shelter also claimed they were treated poorly and the facility was not managed properly.