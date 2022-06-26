Photos: Donald Trump stumps for Miller, Bailey in Mendon ahead of Tuesday primaries

MENDON, Ill. — Thousands filled the Adams County Fairgrounds for a sweltering "Save America!" Rally, featuring former President Donald Trump and his proponents, including Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle).

Trump publicly endorsed U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland) over her opponent, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) for Illinois 15th congressional district. In a move which surprised some of those in attendance, Trump also endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) in the gubernatorial race out of a crowded field of Republican candidates.

Illinois' primary election is on June 28. See images from the rally below.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A volunteer reaches into a cooler adorned with campaign signs in support of Donald Trump and Mary Miller on Saturday during a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Christena Kincaid, 42, of Flint, Mich., shows off a tattoo in honor of former President Donald Trump on Saturday before a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill. Kincaid said this marks her sixth Trump rally attended, and finances the trips through live-streaming on the social media application TikTok.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio James Walker, 61, of Mendon, Ill., poses next to his semi-truck wrapped in military art in honor of his fallen son Jeffrey, who was part of the Marines and killed in combat, on Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Adam Radogna, 32, of Cleveland, Oh., waves a massive flag disputing the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday, June 25, 2022, during a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle) does an interview with Brian Glenn, a correspondent on Right Side Broadcasting Network, on Saturday during a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland) waves to the crowd as Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle) gestures towards her on Saturday during a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former President Donald Trump’s supporters listen attentively on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds cheer as Mike Lindell, a Donald Trump ally and MyPillow CEO, throws up his hand on Saturday, during a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former President Donald Trump gestures toward the crowd on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill. Trump touted the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which enshrined protections around abortion care.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of Donald Trump supporters cheer as the former president turns towards them on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former President Donald Trump tosses out hats reading “Save America” on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former President Donald Trump takes in the crowd on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Caden Goodwin, 13, leans on a railing while listening to former President Donald Trump on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally held in the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former President Donald Trump kisses Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland) on the cheek on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Oakland) speaks next to former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Miller for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, on Saturday during a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) speaks next to former President Donald Trump, who spontaneously endorsed Bailey for Illinois’ gubernatorial race, on Saturday during a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A Donald Trump supporter cheers as the former president speaks about transgender people on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of Donald Trump supporters pack in to listen to the former president speak on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of Donald Trump supporters pack in to listen to the former president speak on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A Donald Trump supporters looks back towards the media pen as the former president speaks on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Eric Greitens, U.S. Senate-hopeful and former Governor of Missouri, walks to a crowd of Donald Trump fans on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former President Donald Trump speaks to thousands on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the broadcast media record President Donald Trump speaking on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A man who asked to go by “Uncle Jam”, 63, of Gainesville, Fla., reacts as former President Donald Trump speaks on Saturday during a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of Donald Trump supporters listen to the former president speak on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Pam Dawson, 64, of Pevely, Mo., rejoices in the rain after former President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday at a “Save America!” Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill. “He speaks the truth,” Dawson said of the former president’s speech. “I was fired from the hospital, BJC Hospitals, for speaking the truth about COVID — I just said masks don’t work, COVID is like the flu and they exaggerate the numbers.”