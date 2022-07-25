St. Louis Voter Guide: What to know about the 2022 midterm primary elections

Missouri's primary election season is here. If you've struggled to keep up with the top candidates and issues — worry not.

We've compiled a list of key races in the St. Louis region with links to STLPR's reporting and other resources to help inform your vote. (We’ll continue to expand this guide as we get closer to Election Day.)

The highest-profile races are for the nominations to replace GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. Voters will also decide the primaries for Missouri's newly drawn congressional districts. The St. Louis County executive seat is up for election.

Key dates:

Aug. 1 — Absentee voting ends

Aug. 2 — Primary election

Oct. 12 — Voter registration deadline for the general election

Nov. 8 — General election

Unsure if you are registered to vote? Missouri's Secretary of State website can confirm your registration status and tell you which polling place to cast your vote at on Election Day. In Missouri, you must be 17½ years old to register and 18 to vote. You must also be a Missouri resident and a U.S. citizen.

The deadline to register to vote before Missouri’s primary election was July 6. But there's still time to register before the November general election. That deadline is Oct. 12.

4 ways to register to vote:

Can I vote absentee?

The deadline to apply for an absentee application was July 20. Those whose applications have been approved must vote by Aug. 1.

Right now, people can still vote absentee in person if they meet one of six criteria . Those restrictions will loosen ahead of the November election thanks to a law that takes effect in late August allowing for two weeks of no-excuse, absentee, in-person voting with a photo ID before an election.

St. Louis voters can vote absentee at the Board of Election Commissioners office at 300 N. Tucker Blvd.

St. Louis County’s Board of Elections will operate seven satellite voting centers:

North County Rec Plex, 2577 Redman Road, north St. Louis County 63136



St. John's United Church of Christ, 11333 St. Johns Church Road, Green Park 63123

St. Louis County Board of Elections, 725 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann 63074



St. Louis County Library — Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Road, Ellisville 63011

St. Louis County Library — Mid-County Branch, 7821 Maryland Ave., Clayton 63105



St. Louis Community College-Meramec Student Center, 11333 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood 63122

University of Missouri-St. Louis Millennium Student Center, 17 Arnold Grobman Drive, Bellerive 63121

Voters in St. Charles County can vote absentee at the St. Charles County Election Authority office at 397 Turner Blvd. in St. Peters. In Jefferson County , residents can head to the county clerk’s office to vote absentee at 729 Maple St. in Hillsboro. Voters in Franklin County can cast absentee ballots at the county clerk's office in the Franklin County Government Building, 400 E. Locust St. in Union.

How do I vote in person?

In-person and curbside voting polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. are still allowed to cast a ballot — so stay in line even if the polls have closed.

Your polling place is determined by where you live but may have changed since the last time you voted. Locate your polling location here.

Do I need a voter ID?

You need a valid ID to vote in the Aug. 2 primary, but it does not need to have a photo on it for this election. Any of the following forms of identification are accepted:

ID issued by the State of Missouri, a state agency or local election authority

ID issued by the federal government

ID from a Missouri college, university, vocational or tech school

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or government document with your name and address

Voter ID requirements will change in Missouri starting with the November general election because of a recently signed law that requires photo ID.

Starting this fall, acceptable photo identification will include: a nonexpired Missouri driver’s license or state ID, nonexpired passports and photo military IDs. You can get a photo ID for free, at the Missouri Department of Revenue or by calling 573-526-VOTE (8683).

If you don’t have the required ID, you can still fill out a provisional ballot. In order to ensure your vote is counted, you'll have to verify your identity using the stub on your provisional ballot. You can do so by returning to your polling place on Election Day with an accepted photo ID, or if local election officials determine that your signature matches the one on your voter registration record.

Republicans for U.S. Senate

Missourians will elect a new senator in November to succeed Republican Sen. Roy Blunt, who is not seeking reelection after serving in the role since 2011. More than 20 candidates are vying to win the GOP primary. Here are the front-runners.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Springfield

Attorney Mark McCloskey

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Campaign website

(Schmitt declined an interview request from Politically Speaking.)



Democrats for U.S. Senate

Lucas Kunce

Spencer Toder

Trudy Busch Valentine

Get to know some of the leading candidates and their stances by listening to our conversations with them on our Politically Speaking podcast:

Missouri’s congressional districts were redrawn this year after months of contentious debates in the GOP-controlled state Senate. The result: two Democrat-leaning districts that cover the urban cores of St. Louis and Kansas City and six Republican-leaning districts.

Among the biggest changes to the map in the St. Louis region was to include parts of Franklin and Warren counties to the 2nd Congressional District, which includes large swaths of St. Louis County.

Another was the makeup of the 3rd Congressional District, which now wraps around much of the 2nd District to include parts of St. Charles and Jefferson counties and stretches west past Columbia and Jefferson City.

1st Congressional District Democrats

Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, is seeking a second term on Capitol Hill. She faces a challenge by state Sen. Steven Roberts. The winner of the primary is favored to win in November and represent the heavily Democratic-leaning 1st District, which includes all of St. Louis and parts of north and mid-St. Louis County.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush



Campaign website

(Bush did not respond to an interview request from Politically Speaking.)

State Sen. Steve Roberts

2nd Congressional District

Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner, of Ballwin, has represented the 2nd District for nearly a decade and faces little competition in her primary.

The district’s biggest fight in August is between Democrats Ray Reed and state Rep. Trish Gunby, D-St. Louis County.

The Democratic nominee could face a tough road to winning in November after a GOP-led congressional redistricting effort redrew the district to include more Republican-leaning exurbs of St. Louis.

State Rep. Trish Gunby

Former political staffer Ray Reed

3rd Congressional District

Rep. Blaine Leutkemeyer has served in Congress since 2009. The St. Elizabeth native is a favorite in the 3rd District race, having raised millions of dollars more than his challengers.

Candidates:



Sam Page has served as St. Louis County executive since 2020 and is seeking reelection for a full, four-year term. Jane Dueker is challenging the incumbent on Aug. 2.

Dueker is an attorney who previously served as chief of staff during part of Gov. Bob Holden’s administration. Until recently, Dueker was a lobbyist — most notably representing state and local police unions. She ended her registration as a lobbyist to be able to raise money for her campaign committee.

The winner of the Dueker-Page contest is likely to face state Rep. Shamed Dogan, of Ballwin, in November.

County Executive Sam Page

Attorney and political staffer Jane Dueker

In Proposition F, St. Louis voters will decide whether to increase the fine from $500 to $1,000 for illegally dumping waste or debris on private or public property and prohibited refuse.

St. Louis voters also will decide on Proposition S, a $160 million bond measure for building upgrades at St. Louis Public Schools. The district calls the measure a “no-tax increase bond” because it extends the current tax rate.

Voters in St. Louis County will decide whether county government employees can disclose internal affairs to media organizations or other outsiders in Proposition A. If passed, the measure would protect whistleblowers from disciplinary action if they expose instances of mismanagement, conflicts of interest, unlawful discrimination, violations of any law and specific dangers to public health and safety.

In Proposition V, voters will decide whether to change how the county executive appoints individuals to fill vacant positions in the administration. If passed, the St. Louis County Council would have to vote on confirming appointees.