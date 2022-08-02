Page wins chance at full term as St. Louis County Executive

Loading...

Sam Page will get his shot at a full term as St. Louis County executive.

Page easily defeated political strategist and lobbyist Jane Dueker in the Democratic primary Tuesday 63% to 37% in final unofficial results. He will face Republican Katherine Pinner, an author and consultant, in November. Pinner, a political newcomer, upset state Rep. Shamed Dogan on Tuesday.

Though Page appeared to do very little traditional campaigning, he outraised and outspent Dueker, both from his campaign account and a political action committee working on his behalf. He said his record of supporting issues that are important to Democratic primary voters

County Council elections

In the only contested primary for a seat on the County Council, chairwoman Rita Days, D-Bel Nor, easily held off a surprisingly stiff challenge from Jennings city council member Terry Wilson for the 1st District Council seat.

Days will not have an opponent in the general election.

County propositions

Voters on Tuesday also endorsed three changes to St. Louis County’s charter.

Proposition A tightens protections for county employees who want to make allegations of mismanagement public. It expands who those protections apply to, and more clearly defines mismanagement and retaliation.

Proposition M sets the salaries of County Council members at $20,000, but also establishes a commission that would meet every 5 years and make compensation recommendations to the council. Council members would vote yes or no on those recommendations, which would not be subject to a veto. No member could receive a raise in their current term.

Finally, Proposition V requires any nominee to head a county department or serve on a board or commission to be confirmed by the council before they start serving in that position. It gives the council 30 days to act, and a decision not to take a vote would be considered a vote to confirm.

The change was a response to outgoing county health director Faisal Khan remaining in that position in an acting capacity, despite his rejection by the council.

Eric Schmid contributed reporting

