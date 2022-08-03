Photos: Schmitt, Busch Valentine capture voters in Missouri's U.S. Senate primary

A crowded field of candidates for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat narrowed to two on Tuesday night: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.

Schmitt took the Republican ticket — beating out former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens — while Busch Valentine clinched the Democratic ticket, defeating military veteran Lucas Kunce. Missouri voters will decide who will replace Sen. Roy Blunt in the state's open U.S. Senate seat in November.

Below are scenes from election night for the 2022 Missouri U.S. Senate Primary.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Patty Meyers, 62, and Herbert Baumann, 65, both of Ballwin, watch election results roll in on Tuesday during a primary election watch party for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at the Westport Sheraton in Maryland Heights.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Julia Stillwell, 60, of Chesterfield, holds up election results showing Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the lead for the GOP nomination to run for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday during a primary election watch party for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt at the Westport Sheraton in Maryland Heights.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s supporters cheer as election results show him clearly in the lead on Tuesday during a primary election watch party at the Westport Sheraton in Maryland Heights.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former Missouri gubernatorial candidate John Brunner speaks to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt supporters, on Tuesday during a primary election watch party at the Westport Sheraton in Maryland Heights.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Julie Engelbrecht, 55, of Ladue, left, speaks to Suzanna Parisotto, 63, of Frontenac, on Tuesday during an Eric Schmitt primary election watch party at the Westport Sheraton in Maryland Heights.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt gives his victory speech after being nominated as the GOP candidate for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday during a primary election watch party at the Westport Sheraton in Maryland Heights.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Craig Steinbruck, 41, of Kirkwood, center, cheers as Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes the stage after winning the GOP nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday during a primary election watch party at the Westport Sheraton in Maryland Heights.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt waves to the crowd alongside his daughter Sophia, wife Jaime and youngest daughter Olivia, on Tuesday after winning the GOP nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat at the Westport Sheraton in Maryland Heights.

Theo Welling / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Eric Greitens, former Missouri Governor, talks to his supporters on Tuesday at a campaign watch party in Chesterfield after the Associated Press called the race for Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Theo Welling / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic nominee for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat, reacts while giving a speech after winning the primary election on Tuesday at the Sheet Metal Workers SMART Local Union No. 36 in south St. Louis.

Theo Welling / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat, celebrates with supporters after winning in her primary election on Tuesday at the Sheet Metal Workers SMART Local Union No. 36 in south St. Louis.

Theo Welling / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Supporters for Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat, celebrate the brewery heiress’ win during her primary election on Tuesday at the Sheet Metal Workers SMART Local Union No. 36 in south St. Louis.

Theo Welling / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Trudy Busch Valentine, Democrat running for U.S. Senate, throw a thumbs up after giving a victory speech on Tuesday at the Sheet Metal Workers SMART Local Union No. 36 in south St. Louis.



Theo Welling / Special to St. Louis Public Radio Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat, celebrates with supporters after winning in her primary election on Tuesday at the Sheet Metal Workers SMART Local Union No. 36 in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz is a staff photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. You can reach him by email at bmunoz@stlpr.org and follow his work on Instagram and Twitter at @brianmmunoz.

Theo Welling is a freelance photojournalist based in St. Louis. You can follow him on Instagram and Twitter at @TheoRWelling.

