Government, Politics & Issues

Former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad to plead guilty to bribery Aug. 23

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published August 9, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT
Former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad walks out of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Former St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, center, walks out of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis on June 2. He faces three bribery-related charges.

One of three former St. Louis aldermen facing federal corruption charges will plead guilty later this month.

In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark set a change-of-plea hearing for John Collins-Muhammad for Aug. 23. Attorneys for Collins-Muhammad had indicated in July that a deal had been reached. No details have been announced.

Collins-Muhammad, former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed, and Jeffrey Boyd are accused of accepting cars, cash and other gifts in exchange for helping an unnamed developer get incentives.

For Collins-Muhammad’s co-defendants, that Aug. 23 date is currently on the schedule as a pretrial status conference. Reed and Boyd have until Aug. 19 to indicate whether they also want to make it a change-of-plea hearing.

Both Reed and Boyd have said they will not file any motions ahead of trial, which can indicate they also plan to plead guilty. If either decides to go to trial, the case is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Aug. 23 is also the date of the special election to fill Boyd’s 22nd Ward seat.

Government, Politics & Issues John Collins-MuhammadLewis ReedJeffrey BoydTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
