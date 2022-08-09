Legalization of recreational marijuana will be on the Missouri ballot in November

Missouri voters will have the ability to legalize recreational marijuana use through a constitutional amendment in November now that the petition has gained enough signatures to go on the ballot.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft issued his Initiative Petition certificates on Tuesday, ruling on two petitions. One, dealing with ranked choice voting did not gain enough signatures, but the petition on recreational marijuana did.

If a majority of Missouri voters pass the amendment in November, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state.

Under the petition, marijuana use would be legal for those 21 and older. It also allows people with “certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole, and probation.”

