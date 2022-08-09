Photos: Missouri legislators capture 2022 Bi-State Softball Showdown title against Illinois

A slate of legislators from Missouri took home the 2022 Bi-State Softball Showdown title against Illinois.

The game started slow, then both the Show Me State and the Land of Lincoln picked up 5 in the third inning. Missouri's three runs in the fifth sealed the team's 8-6 victory.

Greater St. Louis Inc., the largest chamber of commerce in the region, put on the annual event to "celebrate the bi-state, bipartisan cooperation that makes the St. Louis metro strong."

“Even though one team will be in the field while the other is at bat, they are both the home team to us,” said GSL CEO Jason Hall. “St. Louis is incredibly lucky to have such a strong bi-state, bipartisan delegation that works together to drive pro-growth policy in Springfield and Jefferson City, and we want to take a moment to celebrate their efforts to move our metro forward.”

Below are scenes from this year's matchup.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Missouri State Rep. Mark Sharp, D-Kansas City, Illinois Rep. Cyril Nichols, D-Burbank, and Missouri Rep. Jay Mosley, D-Florissant, prepare before competing on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A stack of Bi-State Softball Showdown rally towels sit on a table on Monday evening at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois Rep. Mark Kelly, D-Chicago, takes a selfie on Monday before competing in the the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Missouri legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O'Fallon, stretches before going up to bat on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Illinois legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois Sen. Adriane Johnson, D-Waukegan, warms up on Monday before taking on Missouri legislators at the Bi-State Softball Showdown at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois Majority Leader and Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Belleville, center, hypes up his team on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Missouri legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, after throwing a ceremonial first pitch on Monday during the annual Bi-State Softball Showdown between Illinois and Missouri legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, gestures to a teammate while warming up on Monday before the Bi-State Softball Showdown at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, throws a softball from the outfield on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Missouri’s legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Illinois State Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, Rep. Camille Y. Lilly, D-Oak Park, and Sen. Adriane Johnson, D-Lake County, cheer after an Illinois run on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Missouri’s legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, catches a softball on Monday while warming up for the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Illinois’ legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, left, catches a softball in the outfield alongside Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Illinois’ legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Rep. Marlon Anderson, D-St. Louis, watches a teammate bat on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Illinois’ legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois Rep. Cyril Nichols, D-Burbank, works the crowd on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Missouri’s legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt smacks a softball on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown against Illinois’ legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri State Rep. Mark Sharp, D-Kansas City, launches a ball from the outfield on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Rep. Jay Mosley, D-Florissant, puts his arms around Rep. Kurtis Gregory, R-Marshall, on Monday during the annual Bi-State Softball Showdown against Illinois’ legislators at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois Sen. Jason Plummer, D-Edwardsville, runs to third as Missouri State Rep. Mark Sharp, D-Kansas City, launches the ball to second on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, high-fives Illinois legislators on Monday after defeating the Land of Lincoln, 8-6, in the Bi-State Softball Showdown at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago, takes home the state’s MVP award while being recognized by KSDK's Rene Knott on Monday during the Bi-State Softball Showdown at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri legislators celebrate on Monday after defeating Illinois, 8-6, in the Bi-State Softball Showdown at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio / Missouri Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, reaches to his family after being named Missouri’s MVP in the matchup on Monday after defeating Illinois, 8-6, in the Bi-State Softball Showdown at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz is a staff photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. You can reach him by email at bmunoz@stlpr.org and follow his work on Instagram and Twitter at @brianmmunoz.

