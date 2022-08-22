© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Government, Politics & Issues

Lewis Reed to become third St. Louis alderman to plead guilty in bribery scheme

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published August 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT
St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis exits the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed exits the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis in June after being charged with bribery. He will plead guilty in the case on Friday.

The last of three former St. Louis aldermen accused of taking cash and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives has decided to plead guilty.

Documents filed in federal court on Monday show that Lewis Reed will appear in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark later this week to own up to his role in the scheme. He had originally been scheduled to be in court on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

Two former colleagues of Reed’s — John Collins-Muhammad and Jeffrey Boyd — are already set to enter their own guilty pleas. Collins-Muhammad will be in court Tuesday afternoon, the same day as the special election to fill Boyd’s seat on the Board of Aldermen. Boyd will appear in front of the judge Friday morning, a half-hour before Reed.

Government, Politics & Issues Lewis ReedJohn Collins-MuhammadJeffrey Boyd
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
