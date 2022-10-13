Circuit court judge dismisses challenge to Missouri voter photo ID

A new Missouri law requiring a photo ID in order to vote has survived its first court challenge, keeping the policy intact for now.

A Cole County Circuit judge Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Missouri challenging the photo ID section of a new state law. The dismissal is not final, and the plaintiffs could replead with more information to restore the case.

Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled that the League of Women Voters and the NAACP both lacked standing and a “legally protectable interest.” The ruling said the plaintiffs “do not identify any specific members adversely affected by the challenged law.”

The plaintiffs filed the suit in late August, before the law went into effect on Aug. 28. It is one of two lawsuits filed against the overall elections bill that focus on different policy areas.

Under the new law, Missouri voters will have to present an approved form of a photo ID in order to cast their ballot in the upcoming November election. That ID must be a nonexpired state or federally issued ID such as an active driver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. Other forms of identification, such as a student ID, would not qualify.

Those new requirements, the plaintiffs in the case have said, would disenfranchise thousands of voters in Missouri and would force many voters including students, nondrivers and others to vote through a provisional ballot, which isn’t guaranteed to count.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit have 30 days to replead the case. The other suit, which is challenging the law’s policies on voter registration, is awaiting a ruling.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Follow Sarah Kellogg on Twitter: @sarahkkellogg