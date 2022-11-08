Sam Page wins 4 more years as St. Louis County executive, defeating Mark Mantovani

Sam Page has earned a full term as St. Louis County executive.

The Democratic incumbent beat his Democrat-turned-Republican challenger Mark Mantovani on Tuesday.

Page was able to successfully turn the race into a referendum on his tenure as county executive, which began in 2019 after Steve Stenger was indicted on federal corruption charges and resigned. Page had emphasized his leadership of the county through that scandal, as well as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice reckoning after the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mark Mantovani, the Republican nominee for St. Louis County executive, reacts while waiting in line to vote with his wife, Patty, on Nov. 4 at the St. Louis County Library Mid-County Branch in Clayton.

The race marked Mantovani’s third attempt at the office of county executive. He previously ran in the Democratic primaries in 2018 and 2020.

The margin of victory was much closer than would be expected in St. Louis County, which voted 61% for Joe Biden in 2020. Mantovani was able to counter the Democratic Party’s natural advantage by appealing to Democrats who had soured on Page for a variety of reasons. He had also picked up the endorsements of several local elected officials who said they found Mantovani to be a better leader than Page, regardless of party.

