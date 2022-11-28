Photos: Megan Green makes St. Louis history as first woman Board of Aldermen president

Megan Green made St. Louis history when she was sworn in as the first woman St. Louis Board of Aldermen president after winning a special election earlier this month with 55% of the vote.

Green takes the post that was held by Lewis Reed, who resigned when facing federal corruption charges earlier this year. Despite officially presiding over her first meeting last week , Green gathered with supporters at City Hall on Monday for a ceremonial swearing-in.

"It is time to get to work. It is time to set aside our differences," she told a crowd in the rotunda after taking the oath of office. "It is time to build, together, a city that works for everyone."

See photos from Green's ceremonial inauguration below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green, St. Louis Board of Aldermen president, speaks to Alderwomen Christine Ingrassia, of the 6th Ward, and Annie Rice, of the 8th Ward, on Monday before a ceremonial inauguration at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green, St. Louis Board of Aldermen president, adjusts a St. Louis pin to her lapel on Monday before a ceremonial inauguration at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green walks down the steps of City Hall’s Rotunda on Monday before being ceremonially sworn in as the first woman Board of Aldermen president.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green is sworn in as the first woman St. Louis Board of Aldermen president by Michelle Higgins, senior pastor at St. John’s Church, on Monday during a ceremonial inauguration in City Hall. Green replaces Lewis Reed, who resigned after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges earlier this year.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green hugs Michelle Higgins, senior pastor at St. John’s Church, after being ceremonially sworn in as the first woman Board of Aldermen president on Monday at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Aldermen Bret Narayan of the 24th Ward, Dan Guenther of the 9th Ward, Annie Rice of the 6th Ward and Shane Cohn of the 25th Ward applaud after Megan Green is sworn is as the first female St. Louis Board of Aldermen president on Monday during a ceremonial inauguration at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green, St. Louis Board of Aldermen president, on Monday during a ceremonial inauguration at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green speaks after being sworn in as the first woman St. Louis Board of Aldermen president on Monday during a ceremonial inauguration in City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mayor Tishaura Jones reacts while embracing Megan Green, St. Louis Board of Aldermen president, on Monday during a ceremonial inauguration at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Comptroller Darlene Green; Megan Green, Board of Aldermen president; and Mayor Tishaura Jones on Monday after a ceremonial inauguration at City Hall. Green, Green and Jones make up the St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green, Board of Aldermen president, takes a selfie with Pastor T. Stacy Wesley, of Love On Point Outreach and Ministry, on Monday during a ceremonial inauguration at City Hall.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Green, Board of Aldermen president, speaks to Policy Director Cristina Garmendia on Monday after her ceremonial inauguration as board president at City Hall.

Rachel Lippman contributed to this report.