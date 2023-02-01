Deal with APA brings improved conditions for animals in the care of St. Louis County

A new contract between St. Louis County and the Animal Protective Association of Missouri appears to be giving the animals spending time at the county’s animal shelter a better quality of life.

The APA showed off its new space to the public on Tuesday, almost two months after it officially took over operations of the facility, located at 10521 Baur Blvd. in Olivette.

“This allows us to be able to focus on what we're great at,” said Dr. Kanika Cunningham, the county’s new director of public health. “We can rely on our community partners to be able to provide great care to the animals.”

The shelter had been the source of controversy for years. A group of activists showed up to county council meetings to complain about a lack of attention given to the dogs. Shelter officials were accused of needlessly euthanizing healthy animals. A third-party audit found several areas of concern.

1 of 7 — 01-31-2023_APA-5.jpg Falyn Ward, a 22-year-old APA Adoption staffer from Hazelwood, holds Saga, a 2.5-year-old mixed breed available for adoption, on Tuesday during the APA Olivette Animal Shelter’s ribbon cutting in Olivette. Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio 2 of 7 — 01-31-2023_APA-13.jpg Cash, a 1-year-old mixed breed available for adoption, looks up as Dr. Kanika Cunningham, the St. Louis County Director of Health, gives remarks on Tuesday during the APA Olivette Animal Shelter’s ribbon cutting in Olivette. Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio 3 of 7 — 01-31-2023_APA-14.jpg Olivette Mayor Maxine Weil, APA President and CEO Sarah Javier, and Dr. Kanika Cunningham, the St. Louis County Director of Health, cut a ceremonial ribbon on Tuesday during the APA Olivette Animal Shelter’s grand opening in Olivette. Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio 4 of 7 — 01-31-2023_APA-2.jpg Roo, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption, on Tuesday at the APA Olivette Animal Shelter in Olivette. Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio 5 of 7 — 01-31-2023_APA-6.jpg Astro, an 8-year-old Chihuahua available for adoption, on Tuesday at the APA Olivette Animal Shelter in Olivette. Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio 6 of 7 — 01-31-2023_APA-3.jpg Boone, an 11-month-old puppy available for adoption, on Tuesday at the APA Olivette Animal Shelter in Olivette. Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio 7 of 7 — 01-31-2023_APA-15.jpg The Animal Protection Association took over the Saint Louis County Animal Care and Control Adoption Center in December 2022 and held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Tuesday in Olivette. Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio

The county eventually decided to outsource operations of its shelter to the APA, which signed a five-year, $16 million deal, with an option for two one-year extensions.

“I commend the county for making the decision to outsource,” said Sarah Javier, the APA’s executive director. “The expertise just isn't there. We have people who are veterinarians, animal care techs, they specialize in working with animals.”

The APA did a deep-clean of the space and implemented new cleaning protocols, Javier said. It also brought in behavioral specialists to help make sure the dogs got the evaluations and training needed.

Longtime APA volunteer Joann Stephan stopped by the building a few times before the association took over. It’s now much cleaner and brighter, she said, and the dogs now have beds and toys.

“They’re also doing things like a foster program to get dogs out of the kennel while they wait for their homes, and that helps to get information about their behaviors and things they know, things they like, and also makes them much more adoptable,” Stephan said.

Between Dec. 5, 2022, and Jan. 30, 232 animals were adopted — up from 70 over the same time period a year ago, according to the APA.

