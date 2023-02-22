St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gardner has ‘lost the trust of the people,’ Mayor Jones says

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green blasted Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner following missteps by her office that led to a 17-year-old girl losing her legs.

The circuit attorney “really needs to do some soul-searching on whether or not she wants to continue as circuit attorney,” Jones said Wednesday. “She has lost the trust of the people.”

Green said the city needs a circuit attorney’s office that is working effectively.

“I am standing here as President of the Board willing to assist the circuit attorney in anything that she needs to ensure that we can get her office to a place where it is working effectively, efficiently and can regain the trust of residents in our city,” Green said.

Daniel Riley, 21, was charged Jan. 17 for a 2020 armed robbery. Circuit Judge David Roither released him on his own recognizance, but required GPS monitoring for house arrest. On Saturday, Riley ignored a stop sign in downtown and collided with another car, police said. Janae Edmondson , who was in town for a volleyball tournament and was walking near the crash, was hit and later had to have both her legs amputated.

Court records show that Riley had violated conditions of his bond at least eight times before the crash, but Gardner’s office never filed a motion to revoke the bond and send him to jail.

In a statement released on Twitter on Tuesday, Gardner called it “unfortunate” that people were choosing to “twist the facts to take advantage of the situation for their own selfish motives.”

“This is not the time for finger-pointing, it’s time to support this family and ensure that justice is served,” she wrote.

Jones said Wednesday the lack of accountability in the statement from Gardner was “disturbing.”

“Accountability isn't weak,” Jones said. “It isn’t pointing figures. Accountability is, when something goes wrong, you say, ‘This is my mess up, and how can we work together to fix it?’”

Jones said she has asked her Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to “pull everybody into a room” to be able to see where the gaps were in the case.

“I'll be totally honest with you. missteps by the office have damaged the reputation of the city,” the mayor said, pointing to combined efforts by lawmakers in Jefferson City to strip local control of the St. Louis police department, as well as a measure pending in the Missouri Senate that would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor in certain high-crime areas. Though Gardner is not specifically mentioned, the bill is widely viewed as targeting her.

Gardner did not immediately respond to Green and Jones’ remarks.

The city has also pledged millions toward pedestrian safety and traffic calming measures, as well as a citywide traffic safety and mobility plan. Though it will take some time to get the funding into circulation, Jones said the streets department will start work on a portion of South Grand soon.

“You've also seen increases in traffic stops,” she said. “We follow the data and deploy our law enforcement accordingly.”