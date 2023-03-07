Bosley ousted, one race tied in St. Louis Board of Aldermen primary

Tuesday’s primary election has ended a political dynasty in the city — for now.

Brandon Bosley, the son of a former alderman and brother of a former mayor, was one of four members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to lose their bid for election to a newly constituted board of 14. He was one of four candidates running to represent the new 14th Ward. The top two vote-getters in each race advance to the general election in April.

In addition to Bosley, incumbents James Page and Lisa Middlebrook failed to advance to the April general election. Page was also running in the new 14th Ward; Middlebrook was one of three alderwomen drawn together into the new 13th Ward.

But the exact shape of the April ballot remained unknown Tuesday night, as two current aldermen running in the 9th Ward — Tina Pihl and Michael Gras — each received 868 votes for the second spot in that race. Military and provisional ballots will be needed to determine the final results.

Two past aldermen — Kenneth Ortmann and Jennifer Florida — earned the right to try to earn back that title, though in wards much changed since the last time they ran. And state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, will try to swap a seat in Jefferson City for one in City Hall from the new 14th Ward. He was the one to knock Bosley out of the runoff, edging him by just 60 votes.

In the new 4th Ward, just 35 votes separated the two incumbents — Aldermen Bret Narayan and Joe Vaccaro. Both advanced to the April general. And Sharon Tyus, the long-serving alderwoman from the current 1st Ward, topped a crowded field for the 12th Ward with nearly 63%.

Voters could select as many candidates as they wish in the primary under a method known as approval voting. In every contested race, at least some voters picked both candidates.

The departing alders

Bosley was first elected to replace his father, Freeman Bosley Sr., in 2017. His mother, Lucinda Fraizer, and sister LaKeySha are also political figures. Fraizer has been the Democratic committeewoman of the 3rd Ward for years, and LaKeySha Bosley is a Democratic state representative.

Page was elected alderman in 2021 with the support of several progressive activists. But he occasionally tacked to the right of his colleagues, including his opposition to legislation that would have established an organized encampment for homeless individuals in the city.

Middlebrook joined the board in 2017 to replace Dionne Flowers, whom then-Mayor Lyda Krewson appointed the city’s register, or top record-keeper. Her father, Larry, is the Democratic committeeman from the former 2nd Ward. She was a key supporter of a project known as Lighthouse Pointe , a marina and entertainment district near the Chain of Rocks bridge.

Progressive endorsements

Both Mayor Tishaura Jones and Board President Megan Green had good nights politically on Tuesday.

Green on Election Day campaigned for four candidates, all of whom advanced to the general. Jones publicly endorsed six candidates, five of whom advanced. The one who did not, Shedrick Kelly, was challenging Cara Spencer, who lost the 2021 mayoral race to Jones.

