Senate tensions boil over, stalling action on final day of Missouri legislative session

With only a few hours left in the Missouri legislature’s 2023 session Friday, tensions in the Senate boiled over and threatened to kill a host of priorities for the Republican majority.

For most of the week, the Senate has been moving slowly in approving legislation. Some of the tension revolved around Ash Grove Sen. Mike Moon’s distaste for passing legislation extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers while he was attending to an ill relative.

But on Thursday and Friday, a new flashpoint emerged: Sen. Bill Eigel of Weldon Spring helped bring proceedings in the chamber to a halt because he was upset that lawmakers weren’t passing a property tax cut. He blamed the downfall of that legislation on senators who were trying unsuccessfully to legalize sports wagering in the state.

“You want to know why Missouri is stagnating? It's not because we didn't pass enough sludge special interest bills this session,” Eigel said. “It's not because government didn't spend enough of your taxpayer dollars. It's because when we had a moment in time to do what is right for this state, even if it ruffles the feathers of some snowflakes in this chamber that we made a decision.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, speaks about “political theater” on Friday during the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City.

The standoff could very well kill other agenda items, including a ballot measure raising the threshold to pass constitutional amendments, curtailing the foreign ownership of farmland, tax credits to help day care centers and wide-ranging education legislation.

Efforts to legalize sports betting generally have bipartisan support. But some lawmakers, most notably Sen. Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg, want to also legalize video gambling machines throughout the state. That idea is strongly opposed by the state’s casinos, which see the video lottery terminals as a threat to their business.

In some respects, the frayed tensions have less to do with issues and more to do with factions within the Senate GOP caucus not getting along. Eigel was the leader of what was known as the Conservative Caucus, which disbanded last year. But Eigel and his allies have still clashed with Senate leadership this year on a host of issues.

Some of the sharpest words against Eigel were from Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina. She was aligned with Eigel when she first entered the Senate but is now against many of his tactics.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sens. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City; Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, and Doug Beck, D-Affton, raise their hands to give Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, the floor on Friday during the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City.

She chided Eigel for engaging in what she called “political theater.”

“People bring legislation to the floor that they cannot get passed,” O’Laughlin said. “And then in retaliation for that, they hang up the business of the Senate for hour after hour after hour. All of us here have people at home that we’re representing. All of us here have matters that we think are serious for the state of Missouri.”

“We’re not all running for governor,” she added, referring to Eigel exploring running for that post next year.

O’Laughlin said the Senate is “trying to do things in an orderly fashion, and we cannot continue to have this chaos.”

“Either we are going to have a Senate that is respected and stands on tradition — or we’re going to have something like mud wrestling," O’Laughlin added, "which is what we’ve had for the past couple of years.”

In response, Eigel said calling what he’s doing political theater was an attempt to “relegate and dismiss” concerns from senators.

“I encourage the first person that believes in this chamber that they are free from ever having engaged in political theater to throw the first stone now,” Eigel said.

He then said the chamber was facing what he called “a Darth Vader moment” where members had to choose between going toward a path of good or a version that stands for “tyranny and oppression.”

“And when we fail those public Darth Vader moments, they live on the echoes of the decisions we make,” Eigel said. “The stance that we choose to pursue, the battlefields that we choose to fight, the roads that we choose to follow, the mountains that we choose to climb affect every one of the 6 million people.”

The Senate ultimately adjourned until 3 p.m. without completing any business.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sen. Angela Mosley, D-Florissant, rubs her eyes while listening to Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, on Friday during the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City.

Frayed tensions abound

Some lawmakers have expressed frustration that the legislature may fail to pass a number of its priorities due to inability to reach consensus either within the Senate or between the GOP-controlled chambers.

“I think they need to look at how they operate over there,” said state Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis County. “The whole idea of a filibuster is not how it's been traditionally done. Now it's an individual thing. Every time we have a gripe, we'll go stand up and read a book. I don't think that's what the Founding Fathers meant for us to do.”

Sen. Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles County, said that there’s been distrust between the House and Senate on a number of issues, which has affected efforts to pass majority priorities.

“I've quickly learned, and I think it's common sense, that your word is your bond in this building,” Schroer said. “And when you have politicians, especially in leadership and in one of the chambers, that are not keeping their word … it's really going to set the tone. And it's going to turn a lot of people off from wanting to work with you.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, gavels in on Friday during the last day of the legislative session in Jefferson City.

State Rep. Donna Baringer, D-St. Louis, attributes much of the boiled-over tension in the chambers to term limits.

“If we didn't have term limits, then we probably wouldn't have all this turnover of senators and House members,” Baringer said. “And there'd be more time for negotiating and understanding when we have cultural differences in these different pieces of legislation.”

Despite the acrimony, Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, said the freshman members of the Senate have formed a good working relationship with each other. Since most of the new senators served with each other in the House, Coleman said they are willing to work together.

“We all had dinner last night as a class,” Coleman said. “I don't know any other class of senators that on the last day of session wanted to all go have dinner together. That I think bodes really well for the future of the Senate.”

She pointed out that she and Sen. Tracy McCreery, D-St. Louis County, disagreed on some aspects of public safety legislation. But even though they weren’t successful at stopping the bill, Coleman added “every single thing doesn't rise to the level of a filibuster.”

“And if a majority of them get there, then standing in the way of every single issue that you disagree with, I don't think is our job,” she said.

